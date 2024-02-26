



Riders are being encouraged to saddle up and “canter for a cure” to help fund critical cancer research.

The Bone Cancer Research Trust is calling on equestrians to take part, by tackling 50km, 100km or 250km on horseback to raise money for the charity. Riders can complete the challenge anywhere.

Nine-year-old Dylan Ward, who was diagnosed with metastatic Ewing sarcoma in July 2022 aged eight, is among the riders participating in the challenge. Since his diagnosis, Dylan has had 14 courses of high-strength chemotherapy, six weeks of proton beam therapy and two weeks of radiotherapy, and he is currently taking oral chemotherapy.

Dylan is taking the dressage world by storm and is pursuing his dream of being a “champion dressage rider”. His recent top results include three wins at the 2023 Riding for the Disabled Association National Championships, plus great results at British Dressage competitions.

“The ponies make my life better; they give me a challenge to look forward to, and they help keep my life fun when sometimes it’s not. Plus, I can always give them a cuddle when I get sad,” said Dylan.

The initiative, which raised more than £194,000 in 2023, is the brainchild of rider Imogen Westwood. Imogen, who works at the charity, was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma when she was 13. During treatment, her riding had to take a step back, but she visited the horses at her local stables as often as she could and walked up the lanes on her favourite pony, Penny Black.

“I am so incredibly proud to have created Canter for a Cure,” Imogen told H&H.

“This challenge holds a special place in my heart as it brings together two communities that are extremely dear to me. Being able to support others who are facing the challenges of a bone cancer diagnosis means the world to me.

“Together, we’re truly making a difference in the lives of those battling this disease.”

For more information and to sign up to take part, visit the Canter for a Cure page at The Bone Cancer Research Trust

