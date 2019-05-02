‘I can’t wait’: Jonty Evans to return to Tattersalls

Jonty Evans says he “can’t wait” to return to Tattersalls International Horse Trials, a year after his fall.

The Irish eventer is to return to the Co Meath event (29 May to 2 June), and has signed up to do the commentary on the live stream of the event.

It will be less than a year since Jonty suffered serious head injuries in a fall from Cooley Rorkes Drift (Art) on the CCI3* (now CCI4*-L) cross-country at the same event, which left him in a coma for six weeks.

“I’m coming to Tattersalls because it’s one of my favourite events of the year, I feel really at home there,” he said. “I actually only have good memories of last year because my horses had all gone really well and I had my son Charlie was with me, so until I actually had the accident I had a great time. I don’t remember anything after it happened!”

Jonty told H&H Tattersalls event director Jean Mitchell was one of the first people to ring him after he regained consciousness last summer, and that she and Tattersalls event secretary Dora Beacom had been “so kind to me, it’s untrue”.

“Between them, they run the eventing forum at Hartpury and they insisted I came along,” he said. “They were so good to me and I think their insistence I got involved with things really helped me.

“I’m looking forward to Tattersalls now. I’ll be able to see and thank people, be it organisers, officials or riders – everyone, I think. I can see them and thank them for helping me.

“I will be having a good look round the trade stands, the fair rides, definitely walking the cross-country courses and have signed myself up for commentary of the live streaming. I can’t wait!”

