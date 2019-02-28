‘I can’t wait’: Jonty Evans and Art to return to Belton

Jonty Evans and Cooley Rorkes Drift are to be reunited in public for the first time since Jonty’s fall, at Belton International Horse Trials next month.
On Saturday, 30 March, Jonty and “Art” will return to the Lincolnshire event’s main arena, where they won the CIC3* Lycetts Grantham Cup last year.
Jonty, who jumped cross-country fences on Art last weekend for the first time since he fell at Tattersalls last June, said he “can’t wait”.
“Apart from anything else, Art loves a crowd; I want him to see people,” he told H&H.
“I’ve ridden horses who react to the crowd, and not in a good way, but he loves them; he’s better when people are watching.”
Stuart Buntine, managing director of Belton organiser Bede Events, ran a fundraiser for Jonty’s treatment at Osberton International Horse Trials, which the team also runs, last year.
“Stuart and his team have been absolutely amazing,” Jonty said. “What they did for me at Osberton was enormous.”
Jonty had recovered enough from the injury he sustained last June to attend the Osberton fundraiser, An EQuestion of Sport, which raised over £10,000 for his rehabilitation. Jonty now raises money for the David Foster Injured Riders Fund.
Article continues below…
‘I just can’t believe it’: Jonty Evans secures Olympic horse through crowd-funding
The Irish Olympian will head to the European Championships next week, having raised £500,000 through a four-week crowd-funding campaign
Carl Hester announces Olympic ride’s competition comeback
‘He is feeling really good — hot as hell — and I’m really looking forward to competing him’
*One Week Only* Save an extra 15% on top of discounted Horse & Hound subscriptions
Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today
“Jonty is a true legend and we are delighted that he has made such a remarkable recovery,” Stuart said. “We are looking forward to seeing him back at Belton.
“Eventing is a thrilling, but dangerous sport. We aim is to ensure we have provision set up for when accidents such as Jonty’s occur.”
For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.
In this week’s edition (28 February) you will find our show directory special part one, with a free British Showjumping ticket to ride, an interview with eventer Tom Jackson and details of Hannah Francis’s legacy.