Can Nick Skelton prove he’s Pointless on BBC quiz?

Appearing in a special Olympics edition of the BBC quiz Pointless Celebrities on Saturday (25 July) is equestrian’s very own gold medallist Nick Skelton.

The reigning Olympic showjumping champion teamed up with Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers in the TV game show where teams of contestants battle it out in a general knowledge quiz, trying to come up with the correct answers that no-one else could think of.

Nick and his partner pitted their wits against three other teams on the Pointless podiums, including two-time Olympic rowing champion Helen Glover, bronze medal-winning boxer turned professional wrestler Anthony Ogogo, four-time Olympic gold medal-winning rower Matthew Pinsent and his team-mate James Cracknell, British sprinter Jeanette Kwakye – who made the 100m final in 2008 – and swimmer Mark Foster.

Our lips are sealed as to who wins this highly competitive episode of the popular show, hosted by Alexander Armstrong and his “ridiculously clever” co-host Richard Osman, but Nick told H&H: “It was a good experience. I was quite shocked with myself about how many good answers I could give — I definitely did better than I thought I would!”

Continues below…

Nick and his fellow Olympians follow in the footsteps of famous families, 1980s stars and Eurovision contestants taking on the Pointless Celebrities challenge. The programme was originally recorded earlier in the year to tie in with the now postponed 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Find out if Nick has enough obscure knowledge to bag £2,500 for charity – and whether he manages to come up with a pointless answer – when the show is broadcast on BBC One at 7.30pm on Saturday (25 July), or you can catch up with it on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

Will there be another coveted trophy to add to the Skelton mantelpiece after Saturday?

We continue to publish Horse & Hound magazine weekly during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as keeping horseandhound.co.uk up to date with all the breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions (six issues for £6) and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.