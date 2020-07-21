Vote Charlotte Dujardin or Nick Skelton as Britain’s greatest Olympic moment

Charlotte Dujardin and Nick Skelton are among some of Britain’s most talented athletes included in a vote of greatest Olympic moments.

The BBC has asked the public to vote for their favourite British moment from a list of 25, from Tokyo 1964 to Rio 2016.

“There have been tear-jerkers, jaw-droppers and simply those that have been awe-inspiring,” said a BBC spokesman.

“Great Britain has enjoyed some incredible moments at the summer Olympics – but what is the greatest?”

Among the shortlist, chosen by the BBC, is dressage superstar Charlotte Dujardin and her famous dancing partner Valegro’s double gold medal-winning performances of London 2012, and showjumping legend Nick Skelton and Big Star’s individual gold at Rio 2016.

Nick told H&H he was “very honoured” to be nominated, especially as there are only 25 nominees from across so many Games.

“Let’s hope all equestrians vote and we do well for our sport,” he said.

Charlotte and Nick face competition from the likes of pentathlete Mary Peter’s Munich 1972 gold medal, runner Kelly Holmes’ double gold at Athens 2004, cyclist Chris Hoy’s treble gold at Beijing 2008 and swimmer Becky Adlington, who aged 19 in Beijing became the first British woman to take a swimming gold since 1960 – she went on to a second gold days later. Britain’s ”Super Saturday” at London 2012, when Jessica Ennis-Hill, Greg Rutherford and Mo Farah all won individual golds within 44 minutes, is also on the list.

Article continued below…

The public has until 10am on 25 July to vote. Television presenters Clare Balding and Gabby Logan will count down the moments during a special BBC One programme from 1.15pm on 25 July, on what should have been the opening weekend of Tokyo 2020.

“We will be counting down with them via a live text, so get involved with your favourite moments using #bbcOlympics,” said the spokesman.

To vote, visit the BBC website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/olympics/53221821

We continue to publish Horse & Hound magazine weekly during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as keeping horseandhound.co.uk up to date with all the breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions (six issues for £6) and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.