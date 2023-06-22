Buy and sell horses with ease thanks to new horses for sale partnership





Horse & Hound has relaunched its horses for sale service, partnering with fellow horse sales platform Whickr to provide an even better platform for owners to buy and sell their horses.

To advertise a horse for sale with H&H costs £24.99 and can be done on our website.

Adverts will be live on the H&H website for eight weeks and will appear in H&H magazine – they will also appear on the Whickr app and website.

Sellers can upload five photographs, five YouTube videos and three further videos of one minute each, and matching buyers will immediately be notified.

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “Horse & Hound has long been the trusted place for both professionals and leisure riders to buy and sell quality horses and ponies. We have partnered with Whickr because the platform shares our values when it comes to buying and selling horses, and because their technology will allow Horse & Hound users to easily find and place horses for sale, on any device, with ultimate speed and ease.

“By partnering with Whickr we are making it even easier to place adverts and enabling owners to reach a larger knowledgeable audience than ever to increase the chances of finding the right buyer offering the best home for their horse or pony.

“We are excited about the future of this partnership and what further advances we can bring to buyers and sellers as we grow, while Horse & Hound remains the home of buying and selling horses.”

Whickr CEO and co-founder Andrew Amy added: “We are very excited to partner with Horse & Hound, the leading equestrian brand, as the engine powering their classifieds.

“We look forward to building on what is already available and releasing new features to Horse & Hound customers when browsing and using the classifieds.”

Buyers can view sellers’ profiles and see any horses or ponies they have previously sold. Further benefits of the partnership include:

Access to sponsored social media groups and your advert being shared across Whickr’s social channels and email campaigns

Free wanted adverts that allow buyers to be instantly notified when a new horse or pony matches their requirements

A geolocation filter that allows buyers to view horses nearby – whether at home or on the go

Your advert is shared across the network formed by Horse & Hound’s classifieds website and Whickr, giving access to two of the leading equine sales sites via one advert

