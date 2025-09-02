



Burghley excitement is at fever pitch

It’s the final countdown to Defender Burghley Horse Trials and our team of expert reporters can’t wait to bring you all the news as it happens from the autumn five-star. Late withdrawals have come in from Bubby Upton, whose ride Magic Roundabout IV had been being prepared for his five-star debut at Burghley, and New Zealand rider Tayla Mason, whose prep has been interrupted by a fall from a “cheeky young horse”. Kate Rocher-Smith is to miss out on her Burghley debut with Dassett Select after the horse produced “a very badly timed splint”, and Harry Mutch has withdrawn his mother Carole’s Shanbeg Cooley.

Who will win medals at the para Europeans?

Also this week is the para dressage Europeans at the Dutch National Equestrian Centre in Ermelo, the Netherlands. H&H’s Becky Murray will be on site throughout the championships, bringing us all the news and inside stories from the venue. The British squad is in a state of transition as selectors take the opportunity to give some fresh faces championship experience this time, alongside more established medal-winning partnerships. We look forward to seeing how the competition plays out.

A 12-year-old boy beating adults on his home turf

Dougie Breen demonstrated that he is certainly is a chip off the old block of his parents by winning the 1.10m amateur championship at Hickstead, beating a class full of adults during the first week of the All England September Tour (27-31 August). The 12-year-old son of Shane and Chloe Breen, who is still eligible to ride in 128cm pony classes, took the title with Avalon Du Carpont, and came fourth with Hucalinde DV. “I’m delighted for him,” Shane said. “It’s a bit like me when I try to win the Derby; when you live here, your goal is always to win in that main arena.”

