{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Surprise contenders, experimental routines and British stars in the top two: everything you need to know at the end of Burghley’s dressage phase

Bethany Stone Bethany Stone

    • Twenty-five riders made their impact on the Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage results today (5 September), in the finest weather we’ve seen so far at the Lincolnshire five-star.

    It was all change in the top three as Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent stormed to pole position after his test with a cool 22, staying 0.4 of a penalty ahead of Olympic champions Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo.

    Here’s a round-up of the Burghley Horse Trials dressage results at the end of day two…

    • Popular combination Alice Casburn and Topspin earned a personal record score at five-star level. Alice, who has never been drawn for a Friday test before, switched things up a bit on Thursday… and it paid off

    Find out how Alice and Topspin prepared for their low-30s score

    • Tom Crisp became a surprise contender after earning a personal best score with Louise Nash’s and Eve and Izzy Mayes’ gelding Dassett Rock Star

    Read how a change in performance mindset played its part in his consistent, accurate test

    • New Zealand’s Tim Price and Vitali stormed into the lead after the morning break

    Digest Tim’s reaction to his soft, supple test

    • Oliver Townend took and retained the lead after lunch on board the uber-talented Cooley Rosalent

    The rider says he’s “in it to win it”; read his perspective here

    • Emily King and Valmy Biats threw down a strong and accurate performance to lie sixth

    What bit of kit did she change to help propel her to a sub-27?

    • The defending Burghley champions Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo netted a super score of 22.4 to slot into second

    Why did Ros choose Burghley over the Euros? She explains here

    • Harry Meade clarified his pre-test blood check ahead of his top-15 placing on his third ride, saying it was the “right thing to do”

    Read his full response here

    • Samantha Lissington and 12-year-old Lord Seekönig put in an accomplished, accurate test, while Austin O’Connor took a brief pause before his test, which paid off

    Check out these riders’ reactions here

    • The first horse sets out from the cross-country startbox on Saturday (6 September) at 11.30am

    If you’re itching to find out when your favourite rider will contest the cross-country course, here’s a timetable

    To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Burghley and other major shows this year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website, from £1 a week. Horse & Hound’s 20-page magazine report on Burghley is published in 11 September issue, including full analysis and exclusive comment from six-time Burghley winner William Fox-Pitt. 

    You may also enjoy reading…

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    You may like...