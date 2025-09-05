Twenty-five riders made their impact on the Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage results today (5 September), in the finest weather we’ve seen so far at the Lincolnshire five-star.
It was all change in the top three as Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent stormed to pole position after his test with a cool 22, staying 0.4 of a penalty ahead of Olympic champions Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo.
Here’s a round-up of the Burghley Horse Trials dressage results at the end of day two…
- Popular combination Alice Casburn and Topspin earned a personal record score at five-star level. Alice, who has never been drawn for a Friday test before, switched things up a bit on Thursday… and it paid off
Find out how Alice and Topspin prepared for their low-30s score
- Tom Crisp became a surprise contender after earning a personal best score with Louise Nash’s and Eve and Izzy Mayes’ gelding Dassett Rock Star
Read how a change in performance mindset played its part in his consistent, accurate test
- New Zealand’s Tim Price and Vitali stormed into the lead after the morning break
Digest Tim’s reaction to his soft, supple test
- Oliver Townend took and retained the lead after lunch on board the uber-talented Cooley Rosalent
The rider says he’s “in it to win it”; read his perspective here
- Emily King and Valmy Biats threw down a strong and accurate performance to lie sixth
What bit of kit did she change to help propel her to a sub-27?
- The defending Burghley champions Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo netted a super score of 22.4 to slot into second
Why did Ros choose Burghley over the Euros? She explains here
- Harry Meade clarified his pre-test blood check ahead of his top-15 placing on his third ride, saying it was the “right thing to do”
- Samantha Lissington and 12-year-old Lord Seekönig put in an accomplished, accurate test, while Austin O’Connor took a brief pause before his test, which paid off
Check out these riders’ reactions here
- The first horse sets out from the cross-country startbox on Saturday (6 September) at 11.30am
If you’re itching to find out when your favourite rider will contest the cross-country course, here’s a timetable
The first horse sets out from the cross-country startbox on Saturday (6 September) at 11.30am
