



Twenty-five riders made their impact on the Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage results today (5 September), in the finest weather we’ve seen so far at the Lincolnshire five-star.

It was all change in the top three as Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent stormed to pole position after his test with a cool 22, staying 0.4 of a penalty ahead of Olympic champions Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo.

Here’s a round-up of the Burghley Horse Trials dressage results at the end of day two…

Popular combination Alice Casburn and Topspin earned a personal record score at five-star level. Alice, who has never been drawn for a Friday test before, switched things up a bit on Thursday… and it paid off

Find out how Alice and Topspin prepared for their low-30s score

Tom Crisp became a surprise contender after earning a personal best score with Louise Nash’s and Eve and Izzy Mayes’ gelding Dassett Rock Star

Read how a change in performance mindset played its part in his consistent, accurate test

New Zealand’s Tim Price and Vitali stormed into the lead after the morning break

Digest Tim’s reaction to his soft, supple test

Oliver Townend took and retained the lead after lunch on board the uber-talented Cooley Rosalent

The rider says he’s “in it to win it”; read his perspective here

Emily King and Valmy Biats threw down a strong and accurate performance to lie sixth

What bit of kit did she change to help propel her to a sub-27?

The defending Burghley champions Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo netted a super score of 22.4 to slot into second

Why did Ros choose Burghley over the Euros? She explains here

Harry Meade clarified his pre-test blood check ahead of his top-15 placing on his third ride, saying it was the “right thing to do”

Read his full response here

Samantha Lissington and 12-year-old Lord Seekönig put in an accomplished, accurate test, while Austin O’Connor took a brief pause before his test, which paid off

Check out these riders’ reactions here

The first horse sets out from the cross-country startbox on Saturday (6 September) at 11.30am

If you’re itching to find out when your favourite rider will contest the cross-country course, here’s a timetable

The first horse sets out from the cross-country startbox on Saturday (6 September) at 11.30am

If you're itching to find out when your favourite rider will contest the cross-country course, here's a timetable

Horse & Hound's 20-page magazine report on Burghley is published in 11 September issue, including full analysis and exclusive comment from six-time Burghley winner William Fox-Pitt.

