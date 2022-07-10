Burghley, British teams and World Horse Welfare unveil new sponsorship deals





Fairfax & Favour sponsors new five-star fence

Fashion brand Fairfax & Favour is sponsoring a new cross-country fence at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (1 to 4 September).

The British firm will sponsor the Fairfax & Favor Boot Racks on this year’s course, designed by Derek di Grazia.

“The event has always been a favourite of mine, along with the whole team and we are excited to be back with a bang and showcase our new collections that are bigger and better than ever; at our biggest stand at the horse trials to date,” said Marcus Fairfax Fountaine, co-founder of Fairfax & Favor.

“We have also designed a special limited-edition ‘Burghley boot’, which will be launched exclusively at our stand at Burghley to celebrate our partnership. The boot will be our signature Regina boot in an exciting new colourway.”

Burghley director Martyn Johnson added: “As a quintessentially British brand, founded on great quality and style, Fairfax & Favor shares many common values and traits with Land Rover Burghley. We know its products are hugely popular with our visitors and also our competitors and they often feature in our best-dressed rider competition.

“After two years of being unable to run due to the pandemic, it is hugely encouraging that leading brands such as Fairfax & Favor are ready to support the event and help us make Burghley 2022 better than ever.”

Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing secures multiple deals

The Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing is welcoming a host of new sponsors in 2022.

The fixture, held at Gatcombe from 5 to 7 August, has signed deals with BioWaveGo, to support the open intermediate class, plus Champagne Piaff as official champagne and Kicking Goat Cider as the official cider. Bedmax will mark its 15th year as offical shavings supplier at this year’s event.

Bedmax managing director Tim Smally said it is “an honour” to be invited as official bedding supplier once again.

James Pearce, of Kicking Goat Cider, added that the firm is delighted to partner with “such a quintessentially British event”.

“The fit is perfect for Kicking Goat Cider and [event director] Peter [Phillips], along with the rest of the team, have been a joy to work with,” he said. “Having only been out of the stable since January this year, we are already working with some of the most admired brands within the hospitality sector and have been blown away by the response.”

Laura Head, of Champagne Piaff, said the event adds a “new dimension” to its sponsorship portfolio and allows the brand to “join in the festival spirit over the weekend”.

Steve Dechan, founder of pain-blocking technology firm BioWaveGo, said: “We are delighted to be able to introduce BioWaveGO to the sporting world in Britain, which has such a heritage of equestrianism and to be at Gatcombe Park, which is the centre of the sport of eventing.”

Red Gorilla International support for Riding for the Disabled Association

Yard, gardening and building site equipment supplier Red Gorilla International is sponsoring the carriage driving classes at the 2022 Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) national championships (15 to 17 July).

The business also sponsors Jackson, a 16.1hh coloured cob who has been at the RDA’s national training centre for two years and who will be supporting riders at the championships this year.

RDA interim chief executive Paul Ringer said: “The carriage driving competition at the national championships is always popular, as drivers demonstrate their skill, speed and accuracy – and celebrate the special partnership between driver and pony. We are grateful to Red Gorilla for their support of our national championships and to our organisation”

Dean Cox, managing director of Red Gorilla International, added: “As a company, we are proud to be involved with Riding for the Disabled Association and to support their tremendous work to transform people’s lives through horses. Their work with disabled adults and children from all over the UK is remarkable and the impact on the physical and mental health of their participants is profound.”

New jacket supplier for British teams

Equestrian sports brand Lotus Romeo has signed a deal to supply competition jackets to British teams.

The agreement, between Lotus Romeo UK and British Equestrian, means the brand will supply bespoke tails for dressage and eventing, and riding jackets for para dressage, for the next three years. This includes the World Championships this year, the 2023 Europeans and the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

British Equestrian performance director Helen Nicholls said they are “very excited” to work with the company.

“We look forward to sharing the new designs, which will support the patriotic sense of pride in our athletes when representing Great Britain and further inspire crucial performances on the world stage,” she said.

Claire Hubbard, of Lotus Romeo UK, added: “We are delighted to have been chosen to supply the tailcoats and riding jackets for the British Equestrian teams. We know that the jackets will enable the riders to produce their best possible performance as they offer unrivalled comfort, breathability and movement.

“Our custom fit service means that each rider will have their jacket made to measure, giving them the confidence that not only will they be able to perform but will also look stylish and modern too.”

Penn Commercial to support the Suffolk Punch Trust

The property agency has signed a new sponsorship agreement with the Suffolk Punch Trust, which will be Penn Commercial’s corporate charity for the next 12 months.

The deal means Penn Commercial will donate £15 per commercial property transaction it carries out. It will also support the charity through joint promotions and activities through the year.

“As a smaller Suffolk-based business, we were looking for one of the smaller local good causes to support, and we immediately thought of the Suffolk Punch Trust,” said Vanessa Penn, managing director of Penn Commercial.

“The Suffolk is the oldest English breed of working horse and we wanted to be able to offer our support in some way to be able to help to preserve this proud icon of our county – not least because we have a number of supporters of Ipswich Town Football Club in our team, whose mascot is Bluey the Suffolk!”

Sonja Moon, visitors’ centre manager at the trust, added: “We are all very excited about the new sponsorship from Penn Commercial. It is lovely to forge links with local companies and their valued contributions will support the stud farm operations (vet bills, training, shoeing and maintenance) and help us to save this critically endangered species.”

World Horse Welfare supports major conference

World Horse Welfare is the headline sponsor of the research days at the International Society for Equitation Science (ISES) conference at Hartpury in August.

The research days at the ISES “Succeed with science: performance, practice and positive partnerships” conference (10 to 12 August) focus on how science can help equestrians adopt evidence-based practices to improve horse health and performance, and horse-human partnerships.

“World Horse Welfare are internationally recognised for the work they do to improve the lives of horses, strengthen the relationship between horses and humans, and most importantly to educate humans on how better to understand horses,” said Lorna Cameron, MSc equitation science programme manager at Hartpury University.

“We feel this makes them the perfect fit for our research days and are proud to be partnered with an organisation that shares Hartpury’s values and compassion.”

World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers added: “World Horse Welfare strongly believes in using research to enhance horse welfare and improve the horse-human partnership, so we are proud to sponsor the research days of ISES’ upcoming annual conference.

“The relationship between horse and rider can only improve when we better understand the impact that we have on our horses and can, as far as possible, base our approaches on evidence.”

Two new deals for HorseHage

HorseHage will support the 2023 British Dressage (BD) Winter Championships as preliminary series sponsor and has also partnered with young horse series NexGen as official forage supplier.

Mark Westaway, of HorseHage’s umbrella company Mark Westaway and Son, said the firm is “delighted” to extend its sponsorship offering.

“We are passionate about supporting riders at all levels of the sport, and the breadth of horse and rider combinations taking part in these events allows us to achieve this, supporting riders and horses in their development through the levels,” he said.

BD chief executive Jason Brautigam added: “I am very happy to welcome HorseHage to the British Dressage family of valued sponsors.

“The heritage that the company has as the official forage supplier to our World Class team speaks volumes for their commitment to equestrian sport.

“I am sure that our members will appreciate and benefit from the breadth and depth of advice available to them.

“We very much look forward to working with the HorseHage team to maximise this sponsorship opportunity and hope it marks the start of a long and successful association with dressage.”

