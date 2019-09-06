Burghley 2019 cross-country times released: find out what time your favourite rider starts

The cross-country times for tomorrow’s action (Saturday, 7 September) at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials have been released.

Tim Price, the only rider with three horses, is first out of the start box on Numero Uno Syndicate’s Bango, at 11.15am.

Tim also sets off at 1.27pm on Xavier Fair (who belongs to Trisha Rickards, Nigella Hall and Tim) and is the last rider on course with defending champion Ringwood Sky Boy, who is owned by his rider, Varenna Allen and Robert Taylor, at 3.39pm.

The riders set out around Mark Phillips’ track at four-minute intervals.

Full list of times

Dressage leader Pippa Funnell heads out at 3.23pm with Jonathan and Jane Clarke’s MGH Grafton Street.

Oliver Townend sits second overnight and he is the penultimate rider to step up to the challenge tomorrow, at 3.35pm. His ride is Ballaghmor Class — with whom he won here in 2017 — who belongs to Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan.

The final hour of the day will be action packed as third-placed Izzy Taylor is just before Oliver, at 3.31pm, with Springpower, who is owned by Angela and Jeremy Brereton and Linda Mars.

H&H’s first-timer blogger Julia Norman sets out at 1.23pm with Diana Wethered’s Carryon Bobby Boy. Will Furlong will be the first of the British debutants to take on the course, starting as the sixth rider out at 11.39am with his former Bramham under-25 champion, the syndicate-owned Collien P2.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Zara Tindall fans can see her in action at 2.47pm with Gleadhill House Stud’s Class Affair, a flashy chestnut with four white socks.

Check back for more reports on Burghley throughout the weekend. Full report from Burghley in next week’s H&H magazine (issue dated 12 September), including exclusive comments from Harry Meade and ground jury president Nick Burton.