



Bubby Upton is continuing her comeback following spinal surgery and rode for the first time since her accident yesterday (7 November).

The 24-year-old British five-star event rider shared a video of herself on the phone outside the hospital.

“Guess who’s riding tomorrow?” she said, before breaking down in tears. “I can’t wait.”

The video also included clips of Bubby walking with help and taking her first solo steps in hospital, then doing rehabilitation exercises at the Injured Jockeys Fund centre.

“Today was the day that I have been dreaming about and working towards for the past 11 weeks. The possibility, hope and thought of this day has given me immeasurable strength and resilience throughout this journey,” she said.

“I never needed confirmation of the love I have for what I do, but when it’s temporarily taken away from you and for a time you don’t know if you’ll ever get to experience it again, it definitely made me miss it and love it more than I thought was ever possible.

“I am eternally grateful to my surgeon for giving me this second chance and making today possible, as well as my team at home, the Injured Jockeys Fund and British Eventing Support Trust for all their support – I will never forget it, and I will sure as hell enjoy and cherish every single second I now get to spend back on board these special animals.

“The reality of how unbelievably lucky I am to have had this road to recover on considering the severity of the damage, will for ever be the greatest fuel to my fire.”

Bubby Upton added: “This is my comeback and I’m going to continue giving it my absolute all.”

The seven-time under-21 medallist was injured in an accident riding on the flat in August, which led to a complete burst fracture of vertebra L3 and a horizontal fracture of L2. She had six hours of surgery to stabilise the spine, decompress the vertebrae and fuse L3.

