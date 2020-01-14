Bruce Springsteen auctions his guitar (and a Harley Davidson) to help fund US equestrian teams’ Olympic bid

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen will auction a signed Harley Davidson motorcycle, as well as his Fender guitar, to help raise funds to support the US equestrian teams heading to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This rare opportunity to pick up some exciting Springsteen memorabilia will take place on Friday 17 January at the United States Equestrian Team (USET) Foundation’s “Take Me To Tokyo” gala at Deeridge Farm in Wellington, Florida.

Bruce and his wife Patti Scialfa have been closely involved in showjumping through their daughter Jessica Springsteen, who competes successfully at the top level in the sport all over the world and has represented the US on several Nations Cups teams.

“Patti and I have been involved with the horse world for more than 20 years since Jess started riding when she was five years old,” said Bruce, “the Boss”.

“Our lives have been deeply enriched by our involvement in the riding world. I’ve gotten to watch my daughter grow up into a young woman of character and excellence. I’ve gotten to watch the best in the world compete year after year, and I know what that takes.”

Patti added: “Helping this country’s equestrian athletes and supporting the US equestrian teams has become a family affair for us.”

Four years ago, the Springsteens were an integral part of the success of the USET Foundation’s “Rockin’ Rio” gala, which raised more than $1m, and the family hopes to help set new records this time around. The couple have been named as chairs of Friday’s Tokyo fundraiser.

Guests at the gala evening, hosted by the Jacobs family, will enjoy cocktails and dinner, the presentation of several awards, as well as the chance to get bidding in both a silent and live auction, which will include Bruce’s signed guitar and motorcycle.

