British stars on top, a charity in need, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Another top-class win for Britain’s brilliant Olympic champion

When it comes to competing against – and beating – the world’s best on the biggest stage, there is nothing Ben Maher and his wonder horse Explosion W like to do more. They added yet another impressive gong to their outstanding achievements in 2021 when beating the world’s best combinations in the Rolex IJRC Top 10 Final at the CHI Geneva last Friday. A delighted Ben credited his owners, Explosion’s groom Cormac Kenny and his wider team, saying he couldn’t do it without them.

2. The destructive power of Storm Arwen

Many of those who found themselves in the direct path of Storm Arwen are still picking up the pieces after spending many days without lights or electricity. Although power has been reinstated, there remains a significant trail of destruction left by the storm. Horseback UK, a Scottish-based equine charity that works with vulnerable young people and military veterans, is appealing for help as significant repairs are needed to the buildings and shelters used to care for their herd of 33 horses as a result of the storm’s force.

Charity founder Emma Hutchinson said: “These horses are part of our family and we are pulling out all the stops to get them the shelter they need as fast as possible. We desperately need donations to help pay for the materials to build and repair the shelters.”

3. Have you left your Christmas shopping to the last minute?

Don’t worry, because we’ve got you covered! Thanks to our very own “personal shopper” Georgia Guerin, you can simply select from these great gifts that can be enjoyed a later date, will arrive on subscription, allow you to choose a gift voucher to present on the big day, or are eligible for Amazon Prime next-day delivery. If you’ve left it down to the wire, this could be what you need to save Christmas!

