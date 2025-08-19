Gearing up for Blenheim Euros
The British squad for the Agria FEI European Eventing Championships has been chosen and it “combines experience alongside new talent – both human and equine”, according to eventing performance manager Dickie Waygood. He adds: “We’re fortunate to have Laura Collett and Tom McEwen returning with their accomplished Olympic rides, it’s a new championship ride for Yazmin Ingham, while Piggy March brings forward her next-generation championship horse. Both Bubby Upton and Caroline Harris have been in outstanding recent form and are worthy debutants – it’s exciting for our sport to have new faces in the squad.”
Burghley pathfinder has three rides
Harry Meade will be both the first and last rider out on the Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course if all goes according to plan. With a total of three rides, Harry has been assigned numbers 1, 24 and 61 in the draw. Harry has been recovering from injuries sustained during a rare weekend off from competition during which he managed to part company from his bike, but has had excellent help to ensure his horses are fit and ready to go. Three-time Burghley winner Oliver Townend has confirmed he will take part with Cooley Rosalent. He will ride as number 50, three riders ahead of reigning champion Ros Canter, who has entered Lordships Graffalo. Ros recently announced that she would not be available for team duty at the Blenheim Europeans as she is pregnant with her second child.
British racing to go on strike
British racing is going to stage a one-day strike on 10 September in protest at Government tax plans for online betting that “threaten the very future of our sport”. No race meetings will take place in Britain that day and the sport will host a major campaign event in Westminster to highlight the threat of the Treasury’s proposal on an industry “worth £4.1 billion to the UK economy”. British Horseracing Authority chief executive Brant Dunshea said a tax increase on racing “could be catastrophic for the sport and the thousands of jobs that rely on it in towns and communities across the country”.
