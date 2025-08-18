‘Thousands of jobs are at stake’: British racing to strike over ‘catastrophic’ tax proposals





British racing will stage a one-day strike in protest at Government tax plans for online betting that “threaten the very future of our sport”.

No race meetings will take place in Britain on 10 September and the sport will host a major campaign event in Westminster to highlight the threat of the Treasury’s proposal on an industry that “is worth £4.1 billion to the UK economy”.

The four fixtures that were due to be held that day will be rescheduled.

British racing’s axe the racing tax campaign is in response to proposals to harmonise all remote gambling duties. This could increase the 15% tax rate paid by bookmakers on racing to bring it in line with online gaming, which is taxed at 21%.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said economic analysis, which it commissioned, shows this could result in a £330m revenue hit to the industry in the first five years, and put 2,752 jobs at risk in the first year alone.

BHA chief executive Brant Dunshea said research has shown a tax increase on racing “could be catastrophic for the sport and the thousands of jobs that rely on it in towns and communities across the country”.

“We have decided to take the unprecedented decision to cancel our planned racing fixtures on 10 September to highlight to Government the serious consequences of the Treasury’s tax proposals, which threaten the very future of our sport,” he said.

“This is the first time that British racing has chosen not to race due to Government proposals. We haven’t taken this decision lightly but in doing so we are urging the Government to rethink this tax proposal to protect the future of our sport, which is a cherished part of Britain’s heritage and culture.

“Our message to Government is clear: axe the racing tax and back British racing.”

Paul Johnson, chief executive of the National Trainers Federation, said cancelling fixtures is “a huge sacrifice by racing and should serve as a stark reminder to the Government of the impact its tax raid will have on our sport”.

“Thousands of jobs are at stake alongside the loss of millions of pounds to the British economy,” he said.

“And it’s not just the sport that will suffer. Almost five million people go racing every year, and across Britain communities will be robbed of a vital social, cultural and economic asset if the Treasury and No10 proceed with this tax grab.

“British racing cannot survive on reputation alone and we call on the Government to set an enlightened tax regime that will allow the sport to thrive before we reach the point of no return.”

Jim Mullen, chief executive at The Jockey Club, said racing has united against the Government’s plans.

“By cancelling racing fixtures, we hope the Government will take a moment to reflect on the harm this tax will cause to a sport in which our country leads in so many ways,” he said.

“We hope this pause for reflection will enable the Government to truly understand the economic impact of horseracing and its cultural significance to communities across the UK, as well as the world-class racing festivals we host.

“After this period of reflection, we hope the full implications will be understood, and we can prevent the irreparable damage that threatens a sport the nation is, and should be, proud of.”

Arena Racing Company chief executive Martin Cruddace added: “This is such an important day for our sport, which faces an existential threat from this Government with its plan to harmonise tax on British horserace betting with online slots and casino games.

“Unlike online casino games, British horseracing makes an enormous contribution to society and employment, has vastly different rates of gambling-related harm and is not available every 10 seconds, 24 hours a day.

“We have always been taxed and regulated differently, and it is imperative for our future that we continue to be so.

“If the Government wants Britain to be a world leader in online casino and a world pauper in a sport at the heart of its culture, tax harmonisation will achieve that aim.”

A Treasury spokesperson told H&H: “The UK’s gambling tax system is outdated and inconsistent which is why we are consulting on to level the playing field so all online gambling pays the same rate, working closely with the horse racing sector.

“We have no plans to change the way bets made at the racecourse are taxed, which are exempt from duty.”

