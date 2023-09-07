British riders on fire at Europeans, and other things the horse world is talking about





Charlotte Dujardin takes the lead

The competition in Reisenbeck is providing as hot as the temperatures, with Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep taking over the top spot individually from Carl Hester and Fame, scoring a grand prix personal best as a combination of 82.42%. This means Britain strengthen their position at the top of the European Dressage Championships team standings after the third rotation of riders, with a current score of 160.962. Germany are in silver on 155.062 at the moment, with Denmark in bronze on 150.171. The final riders for each team will ride this afternoon and there will be all to play for, so don’t miss a moment…

Watch the master at work

If you haven’t had the chance to watch Carl Hester’s stunning grand prix test with Fame, then stop whatever you are doing, sit down and enjoy this masterclass from the British legend. Carl describes the horse as “spicy, goey, hot and wonderful”, but it was only thanks to his exceptionally talented pilot, who rides with such extraordinary skill and feel, that the 13-year-old stallion Fame produced a personal best international grand prix score of 78.54%.

Meet the groom stepping into Alan Davies’ shoes

Having honed her skills working at Carl Hester and Charlotte’s yard at the start of her career before taking on the role of Tom McEwen’s groom for five years, Francesca Gorni is in high demand as a freelance groom. But she admits it is “bittersweet” to be at the European Dressage Championships, looking after Charlotte Duhardin’s ride Imhotep, without her long-time mentor Alan Davies alongside her. “Anyone who knows me knows how much I adore Alan, so it was bittersweet to come without him,” says Francesca. But they are in constant contact – “every hour!”, Francesca estimates – as she keeps Alan “posted on his precious boy”.

Celebrating the most inspirational stories of the year

Horse & Hound is delighted to welcome The Horse & Hound Podcast as a sponsor for the Horse & Hound Awards 2023, which are once again being held in partnership with NAF. Nominations for this year’s awards celebrating the stars of equestrianism – both household names and unsung heros – are now open.

Pippa Roome, host of The Horse & Hound Podcast, said: “The inspiration award always throws up some of the very best stories at the Horse & Hound Awards and it was one of the moments of the night last year when winner Nicola Wilson walked up on stage with her husband Alastair. I can’t wait to see who is nominated this year. The Horse & Hound Podcast is all about inspiring people with interviews with our top riders as well as useful advice, so this award is a great fit for us.”

