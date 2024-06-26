British Olympic teams confirmed and other things the horse world is talking about





The wait is over; the horses and riders who will represent Britain in dressage, eventing and showjumping at the Paris Olympics in a few weeks’ time have been confirmed. The teams of four including one alternate, in each discipline, were announced today (26 June).

A top dressage rider is to miss this summer’s Olympics as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has extended her ban from competition. Morgan Barbançon Mestre, who had been shortlisted for the French team, was suspended by the French anti-doping agency (AFDL) for three months as she had not complied with human anti-doping rules. She had three times failed to update her whereabouts on the AFDL system. Morgan appealed, stating that technical problems were the reason for these failures but CAS increased the suspension to 18 months.

A horsebox fire at the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby meeting was “as good as out” before the local fire service arrived thanks to the specialist on-site team. Hickstead engages WH Management Group for security, fire and large-animal rescue services, the latter two of which were both called on during this year’s show. Hickstead director Edward Bunn told H&H the fire engine belonging to WH Management Group is on site for all events. “Especially at the Royal International, we have probably 800-900 horseboxes overnight, it makes sense,” he said. “It’s good to have WH Management on site; money very well spent.”

