



Scott Brash clinches yet another medal

Scott Brash and Hello Folie not only played a key role in helping Britain to team silver at last week’s Longines FEI European Showjumping Championships, the pair took individual silver to boot with a trademark cool performance.

In a tense and thrilling final, Scott finished just behind Germany’s Richard Vogel (United Touch S) and ahead of Belgium’s Gilles Thomas (Ermitage Kalone).

Scott and Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham’s wonderful 10-year-old mare was contesting her first championships, and put in the most astonishing performances to impress all who were present. The moment when Scott briefly lost his reins before jumping clear through a tricky combination on day two is one that will not be forgotten by anyone who witnessed it.

The horse who completed his round with a broken bridle

Spanish showjumper Mariano Martinez Bastida and the ride he owns with Barmar Sporthorses SL, Jup, had a hairy moment open the opening day of the Europeans, jumping on home soil.

Jup’s hackamore bridle broke mid-way round the course in the speed round on Wednesday (16 July), which we’re told caused the 11-year-old gelding some surprise, but the combination continued regardless to complete the course.

The big-striding stallion who impressed in Spain

The incredible partnership of Richard Vogel and the powerful stallion United Touch S turned heads in Spain at last week’s Europeans when they were crowned European champions. German showjumper Richard’s rise to the top of the sport has been phenomenal, and fast – largely due to his partnership with this big-striding superstar ride, with whom he has fantastic rapport.

