British medals galore, the final countdown to the Worlds, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. A British medal haul

The British youth squads were on the money at the junior and young rider European eventing and dressage championships at Hartpury (25-31 July), taking home three team and four individual medals across the six days. The junior and young rider eventing squads both secured team gold, junior rider Isabelle Cook won individual silver on Mexican Law, and young rider Alice Casburn took individual bronze with Topspin. The junior dressage squad won team bronze, and Annabella Pidgley secured individual bronze and freestyle silver on Espe. The full report will be published in the magazine on 11 August.

2. The Herning countdown

There’s a distinct buzz in the air as we count down the final five days to the long-awaited World Championships in Herning, Denmark (6-14 August). The dressage World Championships get things under way, with the first horse inspection starting proceedings on Friday (5 August) ahead of the first day of the grand prix team competition on Saturday. H&H will be bringing you all the latest action on the run-up to and during the competition.

3. The cost of running shows

As it becomes more common to see venues cancelling shows at the last minute owing to a lack of entries, commentator and broadcaster Adam Cromarty has discussed the current “free-market model” in his exclusive H&H column. Adam said he would prefer to see a reduced number of shows in an area, offering a greater chance of increased footfall. Adam discussed the different costs involved in running national and international shows and said it’s more important than ever for organisers to work with the governing bodies to avoid the loss of venues.

