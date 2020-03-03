British Horse Society teams up on new video to help everyone enjoy countryside

“Be nice and say hi” is the message in a new video aimed at riders and others sharing trails in the countryside.

The British Horse Society (BHS) and Experience Community CIC have produced a new film showing safe ways for riders and mobility vehicle users to pass each other.

It is aimed at all those who enjoy bridleways and other trails on horseback, by foot, wheelchair, bike and mobility aid.

“As founder and managing director of Experience Community CIC, I set out to help other disabled people access the great outdoors,” said Craig Grimes.

“Over the years we have encountered many other trail users such as cyclists and horse riders and it is vitally important that we treat each other with respect, slow down when needed and say ‘hi’.

“Horses can be quite intimidating to those in wheelchairs or using a recumbent piece of mobility equipment such as a handcycle.

“When I first met the horse in the video, Tom, I was uneasy around him, however through chatting to Barbara, his rider, and getting to know him I soon felt at ease. It was a great experience working with them both.”

Mark Weston, BHS director of access, added the organisation is “delighted” to work with Experience Community CIC on this video.

“Multi-user trails are enjoyed daily by a whole range of groups throughout the UK, often with differing needs and expectations,” he said.

“This is achieved by showing respect for one another, being polite, and simply saying ‘hi’.

“With the rising number of vehicles on UK roads, the need for safe off-road routes for vulnerable road users has never been greater.

“We hope this video will encourage people to safely explore and enjoy the great outdoors whilst also raising awareness of the vital work that both our charities deliver.”

