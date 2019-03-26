British Eventing boss to leave this weekend

British Eventing (BE) chief executive David Holmes has resigned, after nearly four years in the post.

Mr Holmes will leave the organisation at the end of March, BE members were told in an email this afternoon (26 March).

“I have very much enjoyed my time working as CEO of British Eventing,” said Mr Holmes.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone with whom I have worked over the last four years — the team of staff in the office and regionally, volunteers, organisers, officials, owners and sponsors; a key part of what has motivated me to drive forward great change in our sport is working with such a committed, hardworking and inspiring group of people.

“I am intending to move abroad to Italy later in the year ”

BE board chairman Fiona O’Hara added: “On behalf on the board not only do we wish David well for the future but also thank him for his contribution to the sport during his time as [chief executive].”

A statement from BE added a replacement has not yet been appointed, and further details will be released “in due course”.

A further update from Ms O’Hara on the BE website said the organisation has put transitionary arrangements in place with the board and management team while they look for a new chief executive.

“2019 has seen the much-anticipated website launch and with each week this is becoming increasingly stable as fixes and updates are made,” she said, thanking members for all their feedback and patience.

“I would also like particularly to thank the team in the office, who have continued to demonstrate their huge commitment and been unfailingly helpful to members who have contacted them.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in IT and we will shortly announce the results of the fixtures review for 2020.

“I know there will be some disappointment, however this review was driven by the international and championship calendar and was also needed to ensure we have a geographically balanced and financially viable fixture list that will ensure the long term future of the sport.”

Ms O’Hara added BE will be “simplifying some of the committee and team structures” to improve efficiency and is building its relationship with the British Eventing Organisers Association, Event Horse Owners Association and Eventing Riders Association through the appointment of non-executive directors to work directly with them.

“I am glad to see that the season is off to a good start and I enjoyed the glorious weather at Gatcombe on Sunday,” she concluded.

“The organisation of Pattie [Biden] and her team is very impressive indeed and I was bowled over by the professionalism and dedicated shown by all the volunteers — thank you all for what you do for this great sport. I hope to get around to more venues so do not hesitate to say hello if you see me around.”

