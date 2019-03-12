British Eventing working ‘round the clock’ to resolve website issues

British Eventing (BE) staff are working “round the clock” to resolve all issues with the new website as soon as possible, BE has told H&H.

Members have been assured that changes have already been made in certain areas, and urged to continue reporting any problems to BE.

Since the website launched on 15 February, members have reported a number of issues, such as with logging in and making entries, but BE said it is working on fixing the bugs.

“Developing the new website has been a huge task for all of the teams and suppliers involved, and the launch has been both an exciting and challenging time,” said BE chief executive David Holmes.

“As with any large IT project, especially one with the complexity and high level of functionality required by the BE website, there were inevitably going to be bugs and issues, but we want to assure all users that the team are working around the clock to resolve all issues as quickly as possible.”

Mr Holmes said since the launch date, changes have been made based on feedback submitted by users, and that the team will continue to make improvements “to ensure the user journey is as good as it can be”.

“The website and IT system had to undergo this level of overhaul to provide a long-term solution for the sport, but the launch is by no means the end of the journey, and we very much welcome this member and user feedback,” he said.

“Thanks must go to entry secretaries who have been working together with us to resolve entry issues and assist our members, and to the members for their patience and support, particularly with the team in the head office and regionally who are working extremely hard handling the enquiries and questions. We ask users to please keep raising any issues with us via email or by phoning the office.”

To report an issue, email support@britisheventing.com or call 02476 698856.