New grassroots team eventing competition for adults

A new eventing team competition for adult grassroots riders is launching in 2019.

Combinations will be selected for regional teams to compete at British Eventing’s BE90 regional team challenge at Weston Park, Shropshire, in October.

Riders must be in the year of their 19th birthday or older to take part and combinations must obtain three double clears at BE90 level in 2019 to be considered.

Combinations must not have competed at the Mitsubishi Motors C​up and cannot have completed more than two BE100s. Riders must also attend a minimum of two BE accredited training courses between 1 September 2018 and 26 August 2019.

Competitors will be selected at random from those eligible and more details are set to be released soon.

“It is great to see another new initiative for riders at the entry levels of our sport,” said BE chief executive David Holmes.

“As this is the first time we have done a team competition like this for riders aged over 18, next year will very much be about trialing the format and eligibility criteria before rolling it out further and expanding the challenge in 2020 and beyond.”

The competition has been created following feedback from BE’s annual member survey, which showed a demand for team competition opportunities for adults.

The eight regional teams will ​each be made up of five combinations, plus two non-travelling reserves. The best four scores per team will count, which allows for one drop-score, and the team with the lowest overall score will win the title of British Eventing regional challenge champions 2019.

Applications close on 31 August. The exact competition date is yet to be decided, but it will be either 12 or 13 October.

