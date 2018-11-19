Horse & Hound’s advent calendar cover: open the doors every day until Christmas

However old you are, an Advent calendar is always a vital part of the build-up to Christmas — all those little doors counting down to the big day are so reminiscent of childhood excitement.

Horse & Hound readers have a huge treat in store this year because the magazine’s front cover is an Advent calendar for the first time in the weekly magazine’s long history. The Advent cover calendar appears on the Thursday, 29 November issue — just in time to open the first door on Saturday, 1 December.

This special Christmas cover is produced in partnership with the equine supplement company NAF and has a Thelwell theme, using cartoons from the much-loved equestrian artist.

Horse & Hound’s editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “We are so excited to be bringing readers this unique front cover, a publishing first in Horse & Hound’s 134-year history, by incorporating an actual Advent calendar onto the cover of the magazine’s 29 November issue. As print creatives go, this one is both a joy for us to produce and for readers to experience.

“The majority of our audience will have a fondness for Norman Thelwell’s enchanting illustrations, having enjoyed his books in their youth. Thelwell’s cartoons have universal appeal for all ages and are perfect comic observations of the wonderful relationship between young riders and their ponies. It made sense therefore to partner with sponsors NAF on this project, given their brand has an association with Thelwell’s cartoons.

“Readers will be able to hang on to this copy of their favourite weekly magazine for a whole month, each day marking the countdown to Christmas by opening another delightful window and enjoying Thelwell’s unique animation and wit.”

