New British Dressage website promises quicker results and confirmed qualifications

Dressage riders can look forward to seeing their competition results appear on their online record within 24 hours of competing following the launch of the second phase of British Dressage’s (BD) new website on Tuesday 4 December.

The new system has been in development since mid 2017. Over 1.5m data records were merged onto the new system, which has been put through months of testing.

“We’ve very excited to launch the next phase of our project and can report it’s on time and on budget,” said Winnie Murphy, BD’s press officer.

“It’s taken some time to bring it online as it’s a very complex project,” she admitted.

BD venues using the entries platform will be able to upload their results to the system on the day of competition. Results are published as soon as they are verified by head office.

On the day the site launched, three sets of the results from competitions held the previous weekend were live by 2pm.

Another benefit is that members will no longer have to wait for confirmation of qualifications, as they will show as soon as they have been gained next to the result.

Details of horses have also been improved with all the vital statistics detailed including breeding.

“This new results portal will dramatically improve our service to members with accurate data, comprehensive information and instant communication. It’s a massive step forward,” said Ms Murphy.

The upgrade was needed as the previous website had been in use for 16 years and there were “communication issues” between the database and website. This lead to much dissatisfaction among riders and owners as results appeared to be missing or incorrect.

In first phase of the website project, the scheduling platform, was launched in July 2017. This gave organisers an online portal to submit dates and compile schedules for display online and in the magazine.

Phase three covers membership and is hoped to be launched next summer. The last phase is still in the planning stages, but is also expected to come on line next year and include new features for judges, coaches and officials.

