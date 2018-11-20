Valegro to make guest appearance at major British show

Dressage world record holder Valegro will make a star appearance at the Theraplate UK Liverpool International Horse Show.

The multiple Olympic gold medallist will parade at the Echo Arena on the first evening of the show (28 December) to a commentary recalling his career highlights.

“We are thrilled that Carl [Hester], and Valegro’s joint owners Roly Luard and Anne Barrot, have agreed to bring him along, he is a legend and superstar and it is a rare chance for fans to get to see him in the flesh,” said show president Nina Barbour.

“Since Valegro’s retirement from competing around the world, Carl and the team have kept him fit and well and it will be great to see him on the night.”

Charlotte and Carl will be hosting a signing and meet and greet session before the show.

Charlotte will also be competing in the inter I freestyle class that evening, riding the talented mare Florentina VI.

“Having competed at Liverpool International last year it is great to be returning and to partner Florentina in such an electric arena will be fantastic,” said Charlotte.

Paralympic medallist Sophie Wells, Nicki Barker, Ulrik Molgaard and Lisa Marriott are among the other entries in the class, which will be judged by Jane Graham and Clive Halsall.

The programme for the opening evening performance also features the under-25 showjumping grand prix, Shetland pony grand national, live music from Rick Parfitt Jr, plus a performance by Arenacross UK freestyle motocross crew and an equestrian acrobatic display by Gilles Fortier.

The 2018 show runs from 28 to 31 December and also features CSI4* showjumping.

