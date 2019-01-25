Britain loses double European gold after positive controlled medication test

Britain has lost its team and individual young rider European Championship gold medals after Harry Charles’ ride tested positive for a controlled medication substance.

Harry has been disqualified from all results at the event last July, meaning he loses his individual gold and Britain drops to team silver.

The 14-year-old gelding Vivaldi du Dom tested positive for lidocaine, a topical anaesthetic. Harry was given the choice of accepting an administrative procedure or asking for a hearing with the FEI Tribunal, but after the horse’s B sample also tested positive for lidocaine, he this week accepted the administrative procedure.

This means he has to pay a fine of 1,500 CHF (£1,147) and costs of 2,000 CHF (£1,530) to include testing of the B sample, but no suspension from competition.

“Words can’t convey how really sad I am for my fellow team members having to receive the news that this has happened. I will speak to each of them individually and I just hope I can then put this behind me and move on,” Harry said.

Harry’s teammates Graham Babes, William Fletcher, Amy Inglis and Georgia Tame have all been informed, and understand the decision.

British Showjumping chief executive Iain Graham said: “This is a wake-up call for everyone in the sport and really highlights the necessity for all of our athletes, both national and international, to ensure they both understand and adhere to the FEI clean sport policy.”

British Equestrian Federation chief executive Nick Fellows added: “This was a controlled medication substance not a doping substance, but it should not have been present in Harry’s horse at the time of competition. Of course it is desperately disappointing for Harry and the young rider team, but we accept the decision of the FEI and naturally uphold their zero tolerance in respect of the international clean sport policy which we also follow at a national level.”

Germany has been promoted to team gold. The Danish team, which took bronze, is unaffected.

German rider Cedric Wolf now takes individual gold with Cho Chang J, Austria’s Felix Koller and Captain Future 3 take silver, and Dutch Tristan Marchal and Sambucca individual bronze.

