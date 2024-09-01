‘She would have been so proud’: venue turns purple to remember ‘beautiful’ eight-year-old rider





A North Yorkshire equestrian centre turned purple last weekend as horses and riders gathered in memory of a “beautiful” young rider who died from a rare cancer aged eight.

Brigg View Farm, in Filey, hosted the first annual Olivia Eyre Show on 24 August. Olivia died in January, four years after she was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma.

The show has so far raised over £1,500 for Olivia’s Arc; part of overall rhabdomyosarcoma children’s charity Alice’s Arc.

Olivia’s mother Jemma told H&H Brigg View has agreed that the show can be an annual event.

“She was too great to be forgotten,” she said. “The show was a massive success, and emotional as it was, it was lovely.”

Olivia was four when she was diagnosed with the soft-tissue cancer in her forearm. She underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, then a year of maintenance treatment. But two months later, the cancer returned in her neck.

“She had more surgery, more treatment and was doing really well,” Jemma said. “Then she relapsed; it was in her lungs and there were no other options. She passed away on 7 January, aged eight.

“She was an only child and desperate for a brother or sister; she said she’d ask Santa for one for Christmas. We got pregnant and her sister was due on Christmas Eve.”

But the family was told, on 6 December, that there was nothing more that could be done for Olivia, and she was moved to end-of-life care.

“We were desperate for Olivia to have a chance of being the big sister she had longed to be,” the family said. “Mummy was induced on 10 December and Olivia was allowed to be at the water birth and was fully involved in the whole birthing process. She did all the firsts with baby Elsie, skin on skin, first bottle, all first checks, all possible due to the amazing maternity team at Scarborough hospital. Olivia managed just four short weeks of being the best big sister to baby Elsie, helping choose outfits and nappies and bathing her every night.

“Olivia passed away at home peacefully, aged eight and will for ever be baby Elsie’s guardian angel.”

Jemma said her daughter had always loved horses and riding, but that when she was first diagnosed, doctors thought riding would be too risky for her.

“But when she relapsed, we said ‘That’s it, we’re going to get her a pony’,” Jemma said. “You’ve got to think of quality of life so we bought Solo two years ago and she had a year with him. Last summer she had her best summer ever; she said she was so lucky to have him, and the life she had.”

Jemma said the family wanted to do something in Olivia’s memory, so they chose Brigg Farm where Olivia had often competed.

“She used to do her showing and jumping shows there and we loved it as it’s such a relaxed atmosphere and Becky who owns it is absolutely lovely,” Jemma said. “Everybody made such an effort. Purple was Olivia’s colour so we had awards for the purplest horse and purplest pony, and everyone put their heart and soul into it.We were overwhelmed by the generosity from all the local businesses that sponsored the show, we had a huge amount of sponsors and will be for ever grateful for the kindness of people.

“We took Solo and I did a couple of classes with him, then Elsie did her first ever class, at eight months old in her little basket saddle. Olivia would have been so proud.”

Olivia’s Arc has so far raised over £13,600. Donations can be made online.

“The charity has scientists and doctors trying to find a better treatment for the cancer, a less harsh treatment,” Jemma said. “Because it’s so rare, they’re still using the drugs they used 60 or 70 years ago.

“But through the four years, all the chemotherapy and operations and radiotherapy, it never defined Olivia. She was such a grafter, always busy, always riding. She loved her dogs and she did everything; her favourite jobs were mucking out and poo-picking.

“She never stopped living her life to the fullest.”

