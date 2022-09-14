Breen Equestrian auction £230,000 top lot joins Whitaker family





At Breen Equestrian’s first jumping auction, hosted by Shane and Chloe Breen at Hickstead on 30 August, a total of 11 young horses went under the hammer, attracting strong bidding under the guidance of auctioneer Nick Brooks-Ward and plenty of interest from around the world.

The night’s top lot was the seven-year-old stallion Z7 Porsche, by the great sire Emerald Van’t Ruytershof x Conchita. The stunning youngster, owned by Breen Equestrian and Team Z7, has been ridden to great success by Georgia Tame, Shane and Trevor Breen, and most recently Patrick Hickey, winning the seven-year-old finals in Abu Dhabi and at Northcote this year.

The exciting young stallion has also qualified for the Foxhunter final at this year’s Horse of the Year Show and was sold with the ticket to the prestigious championship.

Bred in Belgium by Jan De Plecker, Z7 Porsche shares bloodlines with some of the sport’s best performers including McLain Ward’s Kasper Van Het Hellehof, Paul O’Shea’s Imerald Van’t Voorhof and Jos Verlooy’s world championship ride Igor.

After a volley of bids from USA and Canada, the seven-year-old was sold for £230,000 to former rider Louise McEvoy who has sent her new purchase to George and Michaela Whitaker at Dallamires Stables (pictured below).

“It was love at first sight!” Louise told H&H of Z7 Porsche. “I wasn’t able to be at the auction in person, so I watched and bid online. Canada and the United States were against me and I really wasn’t sure how it was going to go. It was a great feeling when the hammer finally dropped, knowing that a stallion of Porsche’s calibre would be staying in the UK.”

Louise has bought showjumping youngsters previously from European jumping auctions but had been on the lookout for a slightly older competition stallion to help her pursue her breeding interests.

“I saw a few I liked on the Continent, but none who blew my socks off – which is my benchmark!” she said. “I think with a stallion it is especially important for them to be exceptional in all respects. I was, therefore, really excited when Shane Breen – someone who I admire enormously – announced he was going to be hosting a new elite auction in the UK.

“The collection of horses he put forward were second to none, and I think proves he is true to his word when he says that, whatever level, Breen Equestrian horses are for sale.”

Louise chose to send the stallion to the “exceptionally talented” husband and wife team of George and Michaela Whitaker to continue his highly promising showjumping career.

“Their facilities are fantastically well appointed and I know Porsche will receive the very best of everything there,” she said. “The short-term plan is to get organised for HOYS, which is just around the corner. After which he will continue his competition career with George and also be available for stallion duties.

“I’ve always loved buying at auctions and am completely devoid of nerves when it comes to the bidding process – I only wish the same were true when it comes to watching my horses compete! For me, that’s the most difficult part of all!”

Several Breen Equestrian home-breds were included in the auction and the seven-year-old BE Golden – by Shane’s Hickstead Derby runner-up Golden Hawk out of his Queen’s Cup winner Zarnita – and half-sister BE Coolham, by Cuick Star Kervec, were both bought by Deckers Sporthorses in the Netherlands.

The six-year-old BE Sunshine, another by Golden Hawk, was snapped up by Chris Warren for £26,000.

“BE Sunshine has everything and more we could hope for, and looks to have all the attributes to make a top showjumper,” said Chris. “I thought the evening was a great showcase for Breen Equestrian as it brought together a great group of horses in a fantastic evening – we are looking forward to the next.”

Lot 1: 5yo gelding BE Top-Sekret (by Cornet Obolensky) £28,000 (Canada)

(by Cornet Obolensky) (Canada) Lot 2: 5yo mare BE Coolham (by Cuick Star Kervec) £42,000 (auction floor, Netherlands)

(by Cuick Star Kervec) (auction floor, Netherlands) Lot 3: 6yo gelding BE Sunshine (by Golden Hawk) £26,000 (auction floor, UK)

(by Golden Hawk) (auction floor, UK) Lot 4: 7yo stallion Z7 Porsche (by Emerald) £230,000 (UK)

(by Emerald) (UK) Lot 5: 5yo gelding Rivell PS (by Vigo D’Arsouilles) £42,000 (Germany)

(by Vigo D’Arsouilles) (Germany) Lot 6: 6yo mare Certified (by Dignified Van’t Zorgvliet) £43,000 (Canada)

(by Dignified Van’t Zorgvliet) (Canada) Lot 7: 7yo mare BE Blue I (by Plot Blue) £30,000 (auction floor)

(by Plot Blue) (auction floor) Lot 8: 5yo gelding BE Flygold (by Stakkato Gold) £18,000 (auction floor)

(by Stakkato Gold) (auction floor) Lot 9: 6yo mare Ballyvogue Freedom (by Balloon) £18,000 (Canada)

(by Balloon) (Canada) Lot 10: 7yo mare Cinderella Z II (by Comfilo Plus Z) £130,000 (auction floor)

(by Comfilo Plus Z) (auction floor) Lot 11: 7yo gelding BE Golden (by Golden Hawk) £145,000 (auction floor, Netherlands)

