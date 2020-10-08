The Foxhunter final at HOYS has a long and illustrious history. Here we look back at the special horses that have held the title...

Named after Sir Harry Llewellyn’s famous showjumper, who jumped clear at the 1952 Olympic Games to help the team secure Britain’s only gold medal of the games, the Foxhunter national showjumping championship has been held at HOYS (Horse of the Year Show) since 1954.

Each year the class features the very best of the country’s novice horses and remains a flagship title for producers of young horses. Looking down the list of previous winners (below), it’s easy to identify many horses that have gone on to major international success after winning the prestigious Foxhunter title — Hopscotch, Sultan V and Romanov II just to name a few.

William Funnell was the youngest rider to win a Foxhunter title at the age of 17 in 1984 with Once More and went on to win it in 2001 with Mondriaan and in 2012 with his home-bred Billy Balou.

The 2014 winner Jude Burgess says: “If you produce young horses, there are plenty of other classes you can go for, but this has always been the flagship for me and it’s got the tradition behind it — it’s top of the list and the one I’ve always wanted to win. But it’s a hard enough class just to qualify for, let alone finish at the top of the leaderboard.”

This year’s competition takes place on Saturday 10 October at the British Showjumping Indoor Championship Finals as HOYS has been cancelled owing to the coronavirus.

Foxhunter winners hall of fame

1954 Miss F. Stanbury – Dreamboat

1955 Miss B.P. Rose – Royal Lord

1956 J. Weaver – Andrew Cobb Esq

1957 Miss A. Barker – Lucky Sam

1958 A. John – Rambler IV

1959 Capt. P.T. Holland – Savernake

1960 D. Iggulden – Bawbee Of Edinbarnet

1961 D. Iggulden – The Barrhead Builder

1962 Douglas Bunn – Beethoven

1963 Miss A. Roger Smith – Rockwell

1964 Miss J. Nash – Lights Out

1965 Miss A. Ross – Topaz III

1966 David Broome – Top Of The Morning

1967 Mr G. Spiers – Miranda XIV

1968 Steve Hadley – Flying Wild

1969 winner: Caroline Bradley and Walky Talky

1970 Paula Graham – Pennywort

1971 Harvey Smith – Mannering

1972 Miss L. Clower – Miss Tina

1973 Graham Fletcher – Hold Hard

1974 Harvey Smith – Olympic Star

1975 winner: Willie Sheret MBE and St Corry

1976 P. Richardson – Ryehill

1977 winner: Miss Mallory Spens and Port Paddy

1978 winner: Stuart Davidson and La Belle Femme

1979 Malcolm Pyrah – Saucy Brown

1980 winner: Derek Ricketts and Corals Morning Glory

1981 winner: John Whitaker and Hopscotch

1982 Geoff Goodwin – Café Noir

1983 Mennel Watson – Charlie Brummel

1984 winner: William Funnell and Once More

1985 Liz Edgar – Everest Asher

1986 winner: Geoff Billington and Edisford Bridge

1987 Emma-Jane Mac – Everest Oyster

1988 winner: Nick Skelton and Don Kelly

1989 Nick Skelton – Cut Loose

1990 winner: Nigel Coupe and Balou

1991 Michael Whitaker – Henderson O’Flynn

1992 winner: Malcolm Pyrah and Itziweeni

1993 winner: John Popely and Fleurance

1994 winner: Peter Murphy and Valentino R

1995 winner: Michael Whitaker and Everest Ashley

1996 winner: Duncan Inglis and Honnie

1997 winner: John Renwick and Temple What A Flash

1998 winner: Damian Charles and Carnival Spirit II

1999 winner: John Popely and Luidam

2000 winner: Robert Smith and Senator Marius Claudius

2001 winner: William Funnell and Mondriaan

2002 winner: Joe Clee and Unbelievable Darco

2003 winner: Helen Tredwell and Opportunity B

2004 winner: David McPherson and Lowen Herz

2005 winner: Philip Spivey and Romanov II

2006 winner: Laura Renwick and Limelight De Breve

2007 winner: Simon Nicholson and Marcolas G

2008 winner: Scott Brash and Sauron ML

2009 winner: Bruce Menzies and Sultan V

2010 winner: Laura Renwick and Parvati De Breve

2011 winner: Guy Williams and Djakarta

2012 winner: William Funnell and Billy Balou

2013 winner: Simon Buckley and Wordsworth II

2014 winner: Jude Burgess and Carvelo Z

2015 winner: Robert Maguire and Anastasia Van Der Helle

2016 winner: Laura Pritchard and Horse Victorys Fayot

2017 winner: Matthew Sampson and Ebolensky

2018 winner: Oliver Tuff and Darino B

2019 winner: Simon Crippen and Premier Titanium

