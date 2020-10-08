{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Foxhunter roll of honour: 66 years of champions

Jennifer Donald Jennifer Donald

The Foxhunter final at HOYS has a long and illustrious history. Here we look back at the special horses that have held the title...

Named after Sir Harry Llewellyn’s famous showjumper, who jumped clear at the 1952 Olympic Games to help the team secure Britain’s only gold medal of the games, the Foxhunter national showjumping championship has been held at HOYS (Horse of the Year Show) since 1954.

Each year the class features the very best of the country’s novice horses and remains a flagship title for producers of young horses. Looking down the list of previous winners (below), it’s easy to identify many horses that have gone on to major international success after winning the prestigious Foxhunter title — Hopscotch, Sultan V and Romanov II just to name a few.

William Funnell was the youngest rider to win a Foxhunter title at the age of 17 in 1984 with Once More and went on to win it in 2001 with Mondriaan and in 2012 with his home-bred Billy Balou.

The 2014 winner Jude Burgess says: “If you produce young horses, there are plenty of other classes you can go for, but this has always been the flagship for me and it’s got the tradition behind it — it’s top of the list and the one I’ve always wanted to win. But it’s a hard enough class just to qualify for, let alone finish at the top of the leaderboard.”

This year’s competition takes place on Saturday 10 October at the British Showjumping Indoor Championship Finals as HOYS has been cancelled owing to the coronavirus.

Foxhunter winners hall of fame

1954 Miss F. Stanbury – Dreamboat
1955 Miss B.P. Rose – Royal Lord
1956 J. Weaver – Andrew Cobb Esq
1957 Miss A. Barker – Lucky Sam
1958 A. John – Rambler IV
1959 Capt. P.T. Holland – Savernake
1960 D. Iggulden – Bawbee Of Edinbarnet
1961 D. Iggulden – The Barrhead Builder
1962 Douglas Bunn – Beethoven
1963 Miss A. Roger Smith – Rockwell
1964 Miss J. Nash – Lights Out
1965 Miss A. Ross – Topaz III
1966 David Broome – Top Of The Morning
1967 Mr G. Spiers – Miranda XIV
1968 Steve Hadley – Flying Wild

1969 winner: Caroline Bradley and Walky Talky

1969: Caroline Bradley and Walky Talky

1969 Caroline Bradley – Walkie Talkie
1970 Paula Graham – Pennywort
1971 Harvey Smith – Mannering
1972 Miss L. Clower – Miss Tina
1973 Graham Fletcher – Hold Hard
1974 Harvey Smith – Olympic Star

1975 winner: Willie Sheret MBE and St Corry

1975: Willie Sheret MBE and St Corry

1976 P. Richardson – Ryehill

1977 winner: Miss Mallory Spens and Port Paddy

1977: Mallory Spens and Port Paddy

1978 winner: Stuart Davidson and La Belle Femme
1979 Malcolm Pyrah – Saucy Brown

1980 winner: Derek Ricketts and Corals Morning Glory

1980: Derek Ricketts and Corals Morning Glory

1981 winner: John Whitaker and Hopscotch

1981: John Whitaker and Hopscotch

1982 Geoff Goodwin – Café Noir
1983 Mennel Watson – Charlie Brummel
1984 winner: William Funnell and Once More

1984: William Funnell and Once More

1985 Liz Edgar – Everest Asher
1986 winner: Geoff Billington and Edisford Bridge

1986: Geoff Billington and Edisford Bridge

1987 Emma-Jane Mac – Everest Oyster
1988 winner: Nick Skelton and Don Kelly

1988: Nick Skelton and Don Kelly

1989 Nick Skelton – Cut Loose
1990 winner: Nigel Coupe and Balou

1990: Nick Coupe and Balou

1991 Michael Whitaker – Henderson O’Flynn
1992 winner: Malcolm Pyrah and Itziweeni

1992: Malcome Pyrah and Itziweeny

1993 winner: John Popely and Fleurance

1993: John Popely and Fleurance

1994 winner: Peter Murphy and Valentino R

1994: Peter Murphy and Valentino R

1995 winner: Michael Whitaker and Everest Ashley

1995: Michael Whitaker and Everest Ashley

1996 winner: Duncan Inglis and Honnie

1996: Duncan Inglis and Honnie

1997 winner: John Renwick and Temple What A Flash

1997: John Renwick and Temple What a Flash

1998 winner: Damian Charles and Carnival Spirit II

1998: Damien Charles and Carnival Spirit

1999 winner: John Popely and Luidam

1999: John Popely and Luidam

2000 winner: Robert Smith and Senator Marius Claudius

2000: Robert Smith and Senator Marius Claudius

2001 winner: William Funnell and Mondriaan

2001: William Funnell and Mondriaan

2002 winner: Joe Clee and Unbelievable Darco

2002: Joe Clee and Unbelievable Darco

2003 winner: Helen Tredwell and Opportunity B

2003: Helen Tredwell with Opportunity B

2004 winner: David McPherson and Lowen Herz

2004: David McPhearson and Lowen Hertz

2005 winner: Philip Spivey and Romanov II

2005: Phillip Spivey and Romanov II

2006 winner: Laura Renwick and Limelight De Breve

2006: Laura Renwick and Limelight De Breve

2007 winner: Simon Nicholson and Marcolas G

2007: Marcolas G and Simon Nicholson

2008 winner: Scott Brash and Sauron ML

2008: Scott Brash on Sauron M.L

2009 winner: Bruce Menzies and Sultan V

2009: Bruce Menzies on Sultan V

2010 winner: Laura Renwick and Parvati De Breve

2010: Laura Renwick and Parvati De Breve

2011 winner: Guy Williams and Djakarta

2011: Guy Williams riding Djakarta

2012 winner: William Funnell and Billy Balou

2012: William Funnell and Billy Balou

2013 winner: Simon Buckley and Wordsworth II

2013: Simon Buckley and Wordsworth II

2014 winner: Jude Burgess and Carvelo Z

Jude Burgess wins the H&amp;H Foxhunter Championship with Carvelo Z

2015 winner: Robert Maguire and Anastasia Van Der Helle

2016 winner: Laura Pritchard and Horse Victorys Fayot

Laura Pritchard riding HORSE VICTORY"S FAYOT owned by Tracy Pritchard, winner of the Senior Foxhunter Championship during HOYS in the NEC in Warwickshire in the UK on 6th October 2016

2017 winner:  Matthew Sampson and Ebolensky

EBOLENSKY owned by Rachael Evison ridden or exhibited by Matthew Sampson in the Senior Foxhunter Championship during the Horse of the Year Show at the NEC near Birmingham, UK between 4th - 8th October 2017

2018 winner: Oliver Tuff and Darino B

Oliver Tuff riding DARINO B for owner Justin Tuff, winner of the Equitop Myoplast Senior Foxhunter Championships at the Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

2019 winner: Simon Crippen and Premier Titanium

Simon Crippen riding PREMIER TITANIUM, winner of the Equitop Myoplast Senior Foxhunter Championship during the Horse of The Year Show at the NEC in Birmingham in the UK between the 2nd - 6th October 2019

Don’t miss our special report from the British Showjumping Indoor Championship Finals in the 15 October issue of Horse & Hound magazine

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

You may like...