Bransby Horses thanks ‘kind souls’ for their support with festive mini-film

Bransby Horses has released an emotive Christmas mini-film to thank its supporters in the aftermath of severe flooding.

The five-minute film was written by Bransby marketing manager, Alex Kinnear-Mellor, narrated by her father Richard Kinnear and filmed and edited by graphic design assistant Joe Wass. It stars equine welfare assistant Lauren May and Sophie, one of the charity’s equine adoption stars.

A spokesman for the charity said it had received “amazing support” following the flooding that hit the Lincolshire centre in November after torrential rainfall, taking away the use of 40% of its land.

“Support has been coming in by way of donations of money, items and time, which has given the charity a much-needed leg up at this difficult time,” he said.

“The yard and support teams wanted to show their appreciation ahead of Christmas and convey just how much the support means to them and the equines they care for.”

Alex said the charity wanted to create a film that had the staff’s “amazing” work ethic at its heart.

“This is never more evident than at this festive time of year when they come into work on Christmas Day, always putting our donkeys, horses, ponies and mules before themselves,” she said.

“We also wanted to celebrate our supporters who are equally as incredible, spending their Christmas gift budgets, donating pre-loved items and buying objects from our Amazon wishlist, as well as volunteering.”

Alex said the charity is “blown away” by the sheer volume of “kind souls” who help keep Bransby going.

“We hope everyone likes our film, made on a very modest budget but with bucketloads of heart,” she said.

The spokesman added that the charity’s challenges are by “no means over” but said it is 15% towards raising an additional £200,000 target needed to move horses and ponies to its site at Barlings soon.

“As well as financial donations, the charity has received offers of help from individuals who can spare a few hours to volunteer, like-minded charities, and big-hearted organisations from the area and further afield,” he said.

