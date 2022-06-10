Bramham’s back, an injured rider’s HOYS ticket, and other things the horse world is talking about…





1. Bramham Horse Trials returns

Yesterday marked the first day of dressage across the CCI4*-L, CCI4*-S and CCI4*-L U25 competition at Bramham Horse Trials Frenchman Tom Carlile and Armagnac De Beliard are the overnight leaders of the CCI4*-L section on 29.3, sitting just ahead of Ros Canter and Rehy Royal Diamond, who had taken an early lead on 29.8. The CCI4*-S is headed by Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent going into the second day of dressage, and Morgane Euriat and Baccarat D Argonne are overnight leaders of the CCI4*-L U25, with all still to play for as the final combinations take to the centre line today.

2. Showjumper takes HOYS ticket days after she was hospitalised

Not much can get in the way of a determined equestrian, and this proved true for Nicole Pavitt, who scored a ticket to the newcomers final at the Horse of the Year Show last weekend – despite a rib injury. Nicole needed X-rays following an accidental headbutt from a horse at Wales and West the previous weekend, and it was discovered she had popped her ribs out and had to go to hospital. Nicole’s ribs were popped back into place on the Tuesday, and on the Friday she headed the 123-strong newcomers second round at Felbridge with Johnson II.

3. Gene editing: a boost to horse welfare or a compromise?

The topic of gene editing often sparks much debate, and now new legislation that could pave the way to relax restrictions in gene editing in animals is making its way through the law-making process. The Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Bill was outlined in The Queen’s speech in May, and the topic was debated at the Animal Welfare Foundation forum. The ability to cut out certain hereditary conditions and diseases was highlighted as one of the key benefits, but moral responsibility and ethics were also discussed.

