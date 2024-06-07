British rider leads Bramham four-star long dressage despite injury setback in build-up





Tom Jackson leads after the Defender Bramham Horse Trials dressage in the CCI4*-L, despite an interrupted preparation for his ride Ask For Manchier.

The British rider mentioned events being cancelled due to the weather and also revealed he broke his leg in a fall from a young horse six weeks before Badminton Horse Trials, where he finished fifth on Capels Hollow Drift.

Tom paid tribute to World Class athlete health lead Ash Wallace and her team for helping him get back to fitness.

“They were phenomenal at being able to manage me so that I could do a few events with fewer horses and build me back up so I was fully fit for Badminton and I haven’t looked back since,” he said.

The 12-year-old Ask For Manchier, an attractive flea-bitten grey, belongs to SHE Eventing AB and his Swedish owner found him competing with an amateur rider in Sweden.

“We’ve had him from his six- or seven-year-old year, after he’d done the equivalent of a few pre-novices, and he’s been a really good, consistent horse for us all the way through,” said Tom, who won South of England CCI3*-S on him last year. “It’s his first time at this level so hopefully he’s got enough mileage under his belt to tackle Ian Stark’s course tomorrow.”

Tom Jackson scored 28.8 today in the Bramham Horse Trials dressage to sit 1.1 penalties ahead of last night’s leaders Ros Canter and MHS Seventeen.

“I was really pleased with all his trot work and then in the canter he just started to get a little bit behind me, so we missed the last change, which is frustrating because his changes are normally bang on. So we left a few marks in there, but he’s in first so we’ll take that,” said Tom.

Harry Meade now holds third in this Defender-sponsored class after scoring 31.3 with Annaghmore Valoner, owned by Dinah and Stephen Posford and Jules Carter. This 12-year-old mare was third at Blenheim Horse Trials last year at this level.

“I totally love this horse, I feel like a 10-year-old girl who’s in love with her pony,” said Harry, who took over the ride from Sam Griffiths three years ago.

“She is just the apple of my eye. I think she’s got lots of talent but she’s just a good person. She’s really game, very sensitive and she’s hot but she’s a trier –there’s no malice in her. I’m thrilled with her.”

Max Warburton holds fourth on The Paske Syndicate’s 10-year-old Deerpairc Revelry.

“He’s still quite a young horse, but he’s really improved over the winter and he’s strengthening all the time. I’m chuffed to bits with that,” said Max.

