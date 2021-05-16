Boost for riders’ mental health support services, plus the latest equestrian partnership news





Newly launched equestrian wellness company The Conscious Equestrian has announced an affiliation with Riders Minds.

Riders Minds is an online resource, dedicated to supporting and improving the mental health and wellbeing of everyone in the equestrian industry, and also provides a free, confidential, 24-hour helpline.

The new affiliation means five percent of all sales made by The Conscious Equestrian will be donated to Riders Minds.

“The entire team at The Conscious Equestrian is delighted to be able to give back to the equestrian community, in the form of regular donations to Riders Minds,” said Ali Dane, director at The Conscious Equestrian.

“We are acutely aware of the ongoing need for mental health support within the equestrian community and are keen to help riders overcome psychological hurdles they may encounter, be it through donating funds for the Riders Minds support line, or by raising awareness via our free online content.”

Liz Daniels, of Riders Minds, added the organisation is delighted to be supported by The Conscious Equestrian.

“[This is] an organisation which shares the same passion for wanting to help and support the equestrian industry,” she said. “By working together we can continue to promote the importance of positive mental health and well-being, and provide a safe place for those who need support through our online resources and free helpline. The Conscious Equestrian is an exciting new venture and one we are excited to be aligned with.”

Racing League

The new team racing series has announced a two-year partnership with sports mental health charity Sporting Chance.

Sporting Chance, which carries the title of the series’ official charity, will work with Racing League on a number of initiatives, with a specific focus on the Sporting Chance Benevolent Fund, which supports current and retired athletes with mental health issues.

“I am very proud of the work that Sporting Chance has done in the world of horseracing and very excited to be involved in the Racing League,” said Sporting Chance founder Tony Adams.

“Together, the opportunity to put some focus on mental health in sport – and help others that may not be looked after as well as the Professional Jockeys Association look after jockeys – is amazing.”

Racing League chief executive Jeremy Wray added: “One of the key drivers behind the creation of the Racing League is the desire to showcase the human stories that go hand in hand with the equine stories.

“Sporting Chance is a great fit for the Racing League in terms of its focus on the mental health of professional athletes, and its pioneering work with jockeys in particular. We look forward to helping it deliver more programmes over the next two years, and hope that the awareness it strives to bring to issues surrounding mental health will grow as a result of the partnership with the Racing League.”

Baileys Horse Feeds

The feed company is the new title sponsor of the British Eventing youth regional championships at Bishop Burton College (28 July to 1 August).

This is the first year Bishop Burton has held the championships, which will run alongside its junior and young rider CCI2*-L classes.

The youth regional championships have been extended to include riders under the age of 19 this year, owing to the loss of last year’s championships to coronavirus.

“We’re excited to get the opportunity to sponsor the youth regional championships this year and are really looking forward to being present to experience the event first-hand,” said Baileys marketing manager, Jane Buchan.

“Baileys have worked, regionally, with a number of young riders and it will be great to see their hard work come to fruition at the championships.”

Robinson Animal Health Care

The animal first aid product company has welcomed international para showjumper Laura Goodall to its team of sponsored riders.

The Shropshire-based 27-year-old has ridden since she was six and competed in British Showjumping competitions from the age of 13, before life took an unexpected turn when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2015.

Laura gave up riding for a year as her condition had progressed to such an extent that she could no longer ride.

But she got back in the saddle and retrained her “new” body to ride. In 2018 Laura was classified for para showjumping and began to compete in para competitions in 2019.

Laura now competes in both para showjumping and British Showjumping competitions with her top horse Guusje.

“To be sponsored by such a high-profile equestrian healthcare company that is one of the leaders in this field is brilliant,” said Laura, who won a competition to be sponsored by the brand.

“I have always used various products from Robinson Animal Healthcare, in particular veterinary gamgee and animalintex as and when required. I’m really looking forward to see what the coming year has in store.”

Andrews Bowen

The equine arena surface specialist is celebrating its sixth year in partnership with British Dressage (BD).

The company has committed to support BD for a sixth year, with a new contract to cover 2021 as the organisation’s official surface supplier and partner.

The agreement continues the company’s support of the “nationals pavilion” at the LeMieux National Championships (dates TBC) and extends its sponsorship to include the 2021 advanced medium championships.

“As a supplier of surfaces from training through to Olympic level, endorsed by the FEI, we are proud to class some of the best national and international riders amongst our clients,” said Andrews Bowen director David Andrews.

“Therefore when the opportunity arose to solidify our relationship with British Dressage, an organisation aligned with supporting riders from grassroots through to grand prix, it was one we felt compelled to take up.”

Coldstream Equestrian

Equestrian performance clothing brand Coldstream has joined Hickstead’s portfolio of 2021 sponsors.

The brand, whose name is inspired by the legendary showjumper and eventer Hydrophane Coldstream, has signed a three-year sponsorship deal of ring four at the iconic West Sussex venue.

Ring four classes in the summer season range from 1m to 1.35m, as well as arena eventing, and a total of 14,418 competitive rounds took place in there during the 2019 season.

From October to May, the newly titled Coldstream Equestrian Ring Four combines with ring three to offer a huge all-weather cross-country schooling facility. In its first winter, close to 4,500 horses visited for training.

“We are so excited to be joining forces with a powerhouse like The All England Jumping Course at Hickstead,” said Coldstream brand manager Kate Mckee.

“Its heritage, prestige and level of sport taking place are the perfect partner for the Coldstream brand, which is set to grow considerably across 2021 and beyond and is fast becoming the brand of choice for the professional rider.”

Hickstead director Lizzie Bunn said: “Hydrophane Coldstream was a prolific winner at Hickstead back in the day, and I am sure Coldstream Equestrian will prove a winner with our competitors and visitors. We are delighted to welcome them to Hickstead.”

Coldstream Equestrian has also recently announced its partnership with showing rider and eventer Vicky Smith.

“It’s great to have Vicky joining the team, she is an extremely talented rider and we are looking forward to working with her in 2021 and beyond. Coldstream is engineered for performance, so the partnership with Vicky is just perfect” said brand manager Laura Clegg.

