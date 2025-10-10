Riders encouraged to ‘take a half-halt’ on World Mental Health Day





Riders Minds is encouraging equestrians to “take a half-halt to pause, rebalance and reset” on World Mental Health Day today (10 October).

The charity, which provides free confidential mental health support for riders 24 hours a day, has reminded the horse world that “looking after and protecting your mental health is just as important as caring for your physical wellbeing”.

“We understand that the pressures of life, both in and out of the saddle, can sometimes feel overwhelming. As equestrians, we are often excellent at looking after our horses first, and then putting everyone else before ourselves,” said Sylvia Bruce, mental health expert and Riders Minds website content creator.

“That’s why we’re urging everyone to take a half-halt today to pause, rebalance, reset and refocus on making your own mental health and wellbeing a priority.”

A spokesperson for charity Mind said “mental health is more than a small part of our lives – it’s every moment of every day”.

“It’s a hard day’s work and a catch-up with friends. It’s when you become a parent and the day you lose someone you love. It’s the times you reach out for support and the years you spend on a waiting list. It’s the fight for a mental health system that works and hospitals that are safe,” said the spokesperson.

“Mental health matters on the days when everything happens and the days when nothing happens. When life is busy and unpredictable and when it’s quiet and ordinary too. That’s why we fight every day, to support more people tomorrow.

“10 October is World Mental Health Day, but we want everyone to understand that mental health is important every day. Together we can make sure everyone sees it that way.”

Mental health tips from Sylvia Bruce:

Welfare: self-awareness and self-care are vital to protecting and maintaining good mental health. Prioritise rest to recharge your energy levels. Just like your horse, you need the right care and balance to perform at your best, coupled with the ability to recognise when you’re not feeling your best

Resilience: build strategies to manage life’s challenges. Small daily habits, like managing your energy levels, or setting boundaries, can strengthen your ability to bounce back

Support: this looks and feels different for everyone. For some people it might mean space, for others it might mean community or having conversations, but it’s important to remember you are never alone. Stay connected with trusted friends, family, or colleagues, and reach out for professional help when you need it

For anyone looking for help, contact Riders Minds on 0800 088 2073, text 07480 488 103, or access the online web chat via www.ridersminds.org.

