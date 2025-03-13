Is helping people through horses ‘quirky and eccentric or part of the answer’?





A 10-year-old boy stood up in front of hundreds of people to explain how horses have changed his life and “helped me in so many ways”.

James Brooks, and his father Andrew, spoke at the National Equine Forum on 6 March, as part of a session on the value of equine-assisted services.

“I love horses,” James said. “Riding is my favourite thing to do. When I was younger, school was really hard for me. I have dyslexia, which makes it difficult to read and write, but when I’m on a horse, everything changes. They don’t care if I have trouble reading, they judge me for who I am.”

James said riding makes him feel strong, and that he enjoys caring for horses and has made friends at the yard.

“Horses have helped me in so many ways,” he said. “I’m confident, I don’t get as anxious. I’m really grateful for the Changing Lives Through Horses (CLTH) programme. It has helped me discover my passion for horses and learn so much about myself.”

Mr Brooks told guests he wanted to share the family’s “remarkable journey” with horses and the “transformative power” of equine-facilitated learning.

“The decision [to embark on the CLTH programme] opened up a world of possibilities and witnessing James’s growth has been incredible,” he said. “We’ve seen examples where other people within James’s tribe and support mechanism have been able to point out to us sometimes stressors that we wouldn’t be aware of. We could be advised that there were some issues we needed to look at, and see what we could do about.

“Today, I stand before you as an advocate for equine-facilitated learning. I’ve seen first-hand how horses help people like James overcome challenges, and I’ve seen the way it’s built his confidence and developed essential life skills. We’re here to share our story and inspire you to support this incredible field.”

Mr Brooks said James has learnt to set goals, work towards them and withstand setbacks, as well as building relationships and a strong work ethic – and a plan for his future.

“He wants a career in the industry, perhaps as a riding instructor, stable manager, Olympic showjumper!” he said. “We’re committed to supporting whatever aspirations he has.

“James’s journey highlights not only the individual benefits, but the potential for wider social and economic impact. It’s testament to the power of horses – how they will transform lives and inspire people.

“This is a legacy we can create together, a legacy of empowerment, connection and hope.”

Ed Bracher, chair of the Equine Assisted Services Partnership, the sector’s membership body, discussed the growing contribution and importance of such projects.

“Why is this important? Why is it needed?” he said. “It’s well reported that there’s a crisis in social care in the UK; mental health care, dementia, depression. [There are] ever-decreasing, in my view, opportunities for people with different needs to access contact with animals or the outside, the general benefits those bring, and a lack of opportunity for many people to get the support they need.

“We’re doing some work in Oxford and currently the waiting list for an 18-year-old with a mental health condition in Oxford is roughly 18 months, which doesn’t provide much help. I think horses are not the only answer, but they’re very definitely a part of the answer.”

Mr Bracher said horses not only provide support and allow engagement, they facilitate routes for people into other areas.

“When I asked the health secretary, a few years ago, about how to get this more accepted, he said the problem is, what you do is quite quirky and eccentric,”he said. “So there’s a job for all of us to make people realise it’s not quirky and eccentric. It’s effective, it’s sensible and it really works.”



