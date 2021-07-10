Ready for the big red wall? Top showjumper bags a catch-ride, plus the full list of runners and riders in Bolesworth’s puissance





William Whitaker has caught the ride on Laura Renwick’s Top Dollar VI to jump the big red wall in the Dodson & Horrell Bolesworth International Horse Show puissance tonight (10 July).

Seven combinations feature on the start list for the Equitop GLME puissance class, which starts at 7.45pm

The Whitaker-Top Dollar VI partnership is an exciting addition to the class as this is the second time the chestnut stallion has been a catch ride in a puissance class.

In 2018, Laura asked Matthew Sampson if he would ride the horse in the puissance at the TheraPlate UK Liverpool International Horse Show, less than an hour before the class started.

It turned out to be a recipe for success, as Matthew shared the title with Ireland’s Mikey Pender (Hearton Du Bois Halleux).

“I just tried to ride forward and give him a little bit of room as he is such a big horse and keep him confident,” Matthew explained at the time.

“It was easier as time went on as I figured out how to ride him and trusted him a bit more.”

Joining William on tonight’s start list is Guy Williams and his puissance star, Mr Blue Sky UK, who has five wins over red walls to his name.

Bolesworth’s 2019 puissance winner, Elliott Smith and Flamboyant III, who shared the prize with Alfie Bradstock and H. D’Or, will be looking to retain their crown, while Ireland’s Jack Ryan and KBS Major Player will be seeking to add the Bolesworth puissance title to their name.

Jack Whitaker brings forward his new ride, Flinstering, for the horse’s first international puissance. Jay Halim’s ride, Gentleman VD Riethandel, will also be making his puissance debut at Bolesworth.

