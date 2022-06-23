Tickets, live stream, timetable and more: how to follow Bolesworth Horse Show 2022





Spectators are looking forward to the forthcoming Dodson & Horrell Bolesworth International Horse Show, which takes place between 29 June and 3 July in 2022, against the backdrop of Bolesworth Castle in Cheshire.

What showjumping is on at Bolewsworth Horse Show?

More than 800 horses are entered across the five-day Bolesworth Horse Show. The CSI3* headlines the show, which also features a CSI*, plus international classes for ponies, amateurs and young horses.

Top riders, including the Whitakers, William Funnell, Joe Stockdale, Angelie Von Essen, Louise Saywell, and Guy Williams

Thursday evening (30 June) features the popular ‘ride and drive’. Saturday (2 July) is puissance night and Sunday afternoon features the coveted CSI3* grand prix.

Can I still buy tickets for Bolewsworth Horse Show?

Yes – tickets are still available for all upcoming days. Tickets start at a cost of £16.50 for adults and £5.50 for children (four–14 years) on the Wednesday of the show, going up to £27.50 for adults and remaining at £5.50 for children on the Sunday of the event. Children under the age of four can enter for free, and well-behaved dogs are welcome.

Is there a live stream?

The international classes are being live streamed on Horse & Country TV.

How can I keep up with the action?

H&H is covering the action, with all the news and stories from the show across the Horse & Hound website and in the 7 July print edition of the magazine.

What else is there to do and see?

Thursday night (30 June) features the ‘ride and drive’, which will feature former premier league footballer, Michael Owen, and former multiple champion National Hunt jockey, AP McCoy. Friday night (1 July) is the “A-list auction” features a selection of young horses and yearlings.

There is plenty of shopping, plus places to eat and drink, and a kids zone, plus dog agility too.

Hospitality is also available, starting at £129, and Saturday features ladies’ day, a comedy night and a gala night too.

