Major jumping international moves dates as top venue adds new national shows

Organisers of the Dodson & Horrell Bolesworth International Horse Show 2021 say they are looking forward to this year’s rescheduled event — as well as a range of national competitions.

The international event had been scheduled for May but as it would have been on the cusp of spectators’ being allowed into events, it will run instead on 7-11 July.

Show president Nina Barbour told H&H the team had secured FEI approval for both the May and the July dates last year, in anticipation of any Covid restrictions still being in place.

“We had that really wet show [in 2019] when we couldn’t let spectators in so it will be three years since the last time we had a proper show open to the public; it will be really nice to have that atmosphere back,” she said. “We don’t know what the post-Covid effect will be, but hopefully people will be keen to get out again.”

Miss Barbour said the format will be slightly different this year, with international amateur, pony and young horse classes, all the way up to the CSI3* grand prix on the Sunday.

Continues below…

Three national training shows are also in the calendar, on 7 and 21 April and 5 May, and a new Bolesworth National Horse Show, from 20-23 May.

Miss Barbour said the three-day show will offer competition from 1.05 to 1.45m, including young horse classes.

“It will be a first, and very much coming out of Covid, focusing on the sport, with no hospitality’ – very much a really friendly, rider-focused show,” she said, adding that it is hoped the timing will help both those getting going again after lockdown, and anyone whose plans to jump abroad had been affected by the European EHV-1 outbreak.

She added: “It’s not just about professionals, it’s about everyone. Everyone deserves a platform to get out and jump their horses again.”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

