Torrential rain forces Bolesworth to turn spectators away

Organisers of the Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show have thanked the public for their understanding after torrential rain meant the event will be closed to spectators today (Wednesday) and tomorrow.

The show announced this morning that it would be closed to the public today, despite the best “proactive measures” of organisers, throughout the build-up to the event and overnight. It later said this will also apply tomorrow, although competition will go on as normal on both days.

“We have significant water standing on site and also on the roads surrounding, and so have taken the decision that movement on site is not possible for safety [reasons],” oranisers said in a statement.

“Full refunds will provided via the ticket agent you purchased from within 10 working days after the event.”

The sport schedule is unchanged and can be watched on the livestream.

Commenters on social media were in the main positive, praising the show for taking the “sensible” decision, which should help preserve the ground for Friday to Sunday’s competition.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Those who had booked general admission will be issued refunds, or the chance to use their tickets to get into the show on any of the remaining days. VIP ticket-holders will be contacted.

More rain is forecast for the area this afternoon, tonight and tomorrow, but the rest of the weekend looks drier.

Continues below…

Top riders head to Bolesworth for first leg of new eventing grand prix series Bolesworth creates £1.7m for county economy Last year’s Bolesworth Showjumping Classic contributed more than £1.7 million to the Cheshire economy, a survey by Visit Chester and Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

“Those who have booked camping for today and Thursday will be refunded,” the statement said.

“Thank you for all your support to date.”

Some changes had already been made to national showjumping classes to run at the show (link). Today’s competition features a CDI3* dressage grand prix, while tomorrow, a CDI3* grand prix special and freestyle will be followed by CSI4* showjumping and the eventers’ grand prix in the evening.

For a full report on all the competition at Bolesworth, don’t miss next week’s H&H magazine, out 20 June.

