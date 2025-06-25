



Winning at Royal Cheshire County Show will be a memory that blind showing enthusiast Mark Garlock will treasure for ever.

Mark, who lost his sight completely in 1983, three weeks before his 15th birthday, won the Dartmoor mare or gelding class at Royal Cheshire with his 10-year-old Merribridge Astrologer (Comet), with the aid of his friend – and guide – Leanne Hughes, to rapturous applause from spectators.

“I’d always had horses from the age of six until the point I lost my sight,” explained Mark, “but then I had a few years without them because I believed I couldn’t do it.”

This changed when an old friend told Mark she was studying for her British Horse Society exams at Bold Heath Equestrian Centre.

“I just felt so envious of her working with horses, so I gave her a call, went to the centre and have had horses or ponies ever since,” he said.

Finding Comet

The Prince’s Trust financed Mark’s first pony in 1992, and over the years Mark has kept an array of horses and ponies, but had wanted a Dartmoor pony and a friend found Comet’s ad online last year.

Mark explained: “He’s had a difficult life and been through many different homes – I’ve traced all his history. He can’t be ridden as he isn’t safe to be, and some previous owners have tried exceptionally hard with him but he’s always ended up being passed on, up and down the country from Scotland to Sussex.”

Comet is kept on livery five minutes from Mark’s home, but Mark is in charge of his day-to-day care.

Mark said: “I do everything with him. I muck him out, I turn him out in the field, I bath him. A friend might give me a hand to give him a full bath, but I mainly do everything myself.”

Comet was shown four times last time, taking champion each time, but this was their highlight together.

“He was scared of his own shadow when I had him so we thought he might be sharp with the atmosphere at Cheshire but he was brilliant. He was like a rock – amazing,” Mark said. “He’s come such a long way over the last 12 months. He needed consistency, understanding and empathy.”

When it comes to their individual show, Leanne instructs Mark where to stand Comet for the judge before the pair discuss his stance and readiness for judging.

“I’ll ask her if he’s stood correctly and I’ll manoeuvre him until she tells me we’ve got it right. She then guides me through moving for the judge to see him and through the individual show,” explained Mark. “I’ve had a few guides but I’ve known Leanne since she was nine; it was amazing to share this win with her and I was absolutely blown away by the crowd.”

Mark believes that Comet “absolutely” understands that he is blind: “He’s watching me all the time and certainly looks after me in the ring. I’ve had lots of ponies over the years, but I can’t put into words the connection that I have with this pony. He’s very intuitive.”

Mark hopes that his story will inspire others: “It shows anything’s possible. If it’s something you want to achieve and accomplish, I would encourage anybody to follow their dreams, whatever they may be. If something brings you love and joy, then grab it, do it and enjoy it. I will probably will never achieve anything like yesterday again, but what a memory.”

