Blenheim, how our eyes play tricks on us, and more things the horse world is talking about

Blenheim Horse Trials starts today (19 September), with the first day of dressage underway for both the CCI4*-L and the CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses. H&H is on site to bring readers all the news from the Oxfordshire event. The first horse inspection took place in front of the palace yesterday – one horse was held, before passing on re-inspection, and a host of prizes were awarded. H&H has also taken a look at the CCI4*-L cross-country course, designed by David Evans, and brought you a gallery with pictures of every fence.

An optical illusion?

New research has found that horses in lush fields may incorrectly be considered to have a higher body condition score than if they were a bare paddock – and vice versa. The University of Liverpool and the British Horse Society study, published in the Equine Veterinary Journal, aimed to understand whether grass cover in the background can influence perception in body condition scoring. “We need to be aware that when they’re on different types of pasture, there might be some form of bias. It’s really important that we manage our horses’ weight and we don’t want anything to skew how we look at them,” said lead author Holly Hibberd.

Inspired by Ros

H&H showing columnist Simon Reynolds reflects on why the equestrian world needs to pull together now more than ever, positive steps forwards, and why he’s been inspired by top event rider Ros Canter. “The way she handled the disappointment of her Olympic cross-country penalty was pure class. She was not drawn into controversy and accepted the decision gracefully, especially on camera, like the true professional that she is,” said Simon, in his exclusive H&H column this week. “We could all learn a lot from Ros’s attitude; a masterclass in composure and professionalism, despite disappointment and pressure. She is proof that hard work and determination pay off, as she has secured phenomenal results of gold medals at the Olympics and Europeans and has won at Badminton and Burghley.”

