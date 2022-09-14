{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Find out what time your favourites will start their dressage tests at Blenheim Horse Trials

    • The dressage times have been released for the CCI4*-L and young horse CCI4*-S at Blenheim Horse Trials (15 to 18 September).

    A total of 92 combinations come forward for the CCI4*-L, with all starters accepted at the first horse inspection this afternoon (14 September).

    The first 44 horses and riders in the CCI4*-L will start their Blenheim campaign tomorrow and the rest will perform between the white boards on Friday.

    The line-up for the CCI4*-L at this year’s event includes former Blenheim champion Bella Innes Ker, the 2019 Burghley winners Pippa Funnell and MGH Grafton Street, plus a handful of Burghley re-routers from the 2022 event and some exciting international challengers.

    The CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses features 71 starters, again with dressage split across Thursday and Friday.

    Dressage starts at 9am on both days, finishing around 4.30pm, and all phases will be available to watch on a free live-stream.

    The first horse into Blenheim’s iconic Palace Arena will be PSH Encore, the first of British competitor Aimee Penny’s three rides in the CCI4*-L class.

    Blenheim Horse Trials dressage CCI4*-L start times

    Thursday

    Gemma Stevens and Flash Cooley: 10.30am

    Sarah Bullimore and Corouet: 11.26am

    Dirk Schrade (GER) and Casino 80: 3.52pm

    Sam Lyle (NZL) and BF Valour: 2.58pm

    Friday

    Bella Innes Ker and Coolrock Cooley: 2.15pm

    Pippa Funnell and MGH Grafton Street: 2.50pm

    Gemma Stevens and Jalapeno III: 4.15pm

    Tom Jackson and Farndon: 12.38pm

    Blenheim Horse Trials dressage CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses start times

    Thursday

    Aoife Clark (IRL) and Sportsfield Freelance: 10.30am

    Izzy Taylor and Carolines Air KM: 3.45pm

    Sarah Bullimore and Evita AP: 4.27pm

    Friday

    Caroline Powell and Greenacres Special Cavalier: 3.47pm

    Piggy March and Halo: 4.01pm

    View the full start times and live results from both classes at Blenheim Horse Trials

