Find out what time your favourites will start their dressage tests at Blenheim Horse Trials





The dressage times have been released for the CCI4*-L and young horse CCI4*-S at Blenheim Horse Trials (15 to 18 September).

A total of 92 combinations come forward for the CCI4*-L, with all starters accepted at the first horse inspection this afternoon (14 September).

The first 44 horses and riders in the CCI4*-L will start their Blenheim campaign tomorrow and the rest will perform between the white boards on Friday.

The line-up for the CCI4*-L at this year’s event includes former Blenheim champion Bella Innes Ker, the 2019 Burghley winners Pippa Funnell and MGH Grafton Street, plus a handful of Burghley re-routers from the 2022 event and some exciting international challengers.

The CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses features 71 starters, again with dressage split across Thursday and Friday.

Dressage starts at 9am on both days, finishing around 4.30pm, and all phases will be available to watch on a free live-stream.

The first horse into Blenheim’s iconic Palace Arena will be PSH Encore, the first of British competitor Aimee Penny’s three rides in the CCI4*-L class.

Blenheim Horse Trials dressage CCI4*-L start times

Thursday

Gemma Stevens and Flash Cooley: 10.30am

Sarah Bullimore and Corouet: 11.26am

Dirk Schrade (GER) and Casino 80: 3.52pm

Sam Lyle (NZL) and BF Valour: 2.58pm

Friday

Bella Innes Ker and Coolrock Cooley: 2.15pm

Pippa Funnell and MGH Grafton Street: 2.50pm

Gemma Stevens and Jalapeno III: 4.15pm

Tom Jackson and Farndon: 12.38pm

Blenheim Horse Trials dressage CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses start times

Thursday

Aoife Clark (IRL) and Sportsfield Freelance: 10.30am

Izzy Taylor and Carolines Air KM: 3.45pm

Sarah Bullimore and Evita AP: 4.27pm

Friday

Caroline Powell and Greenacres Special Cavalier: 3.47pm

Piggy March and Halo: 4.01pm

View the full start times and live results from both classes at Blenheim Horse Trials

