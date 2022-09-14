Anxious moment for British-based rider as one held at Blenheim Horse Trials trot-up





One horse was held at the Blenheim Horse Trials first trot-up this afternoon (14 September) with all 92 starters safely through to the dressage in the CCI4*-L.

Game Changer, the ride of British-based US competitor Grace Taylor, who was sixth in the eight- and nine-year-olds class at Blenheim last year, was sent to the holding box.

The 10-year-old gelding, owned by Grace’s mother Ann Taylor, slotted back into the running order to be re-presented before the ground jury of Robert Stevenson, Sue Baxter and Douglas Hibbert, who waved him through.

The first trot-up passed smoothly at the 2022 horse trials (15 to 18 September). Horses looked fit and relaxed in the late summer afternoon sunshine as they trotted in front of Blenheim Palace.

Several took a second look at the flowers and sponsor branding – Mary Edmunson’s ride Lionel II made his thoughts on the floral display clear, with a well-aimed hind leg.

Rosie Fry took the HiHo Silver-sponsored prize for the best-dressed female. Rosie, who partners Richard Fry’s Arise Cavalier in the CCI4*-L this week, impressed the fashion judges with her navy hat and tweed jacket combination.

Italy’s Roberto Scalisi, who rides his own and Rosalind Hayward’s Alamein, was awarded the men’s prize. Alamein, a 12-year-old gelding, sported a browband in the colours of the Italian flag, while Roberto donned a tweed three-piece suit.

The first dressage session starts at 9am tomorrow morning, with the first 44 competitors getting their Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L campaigns underway between the white boards on Thursday.

All competitors are wearing black armbands for the duration of Blenheim Horse Trials this week, including to present their horses at this afternoon’s trot-up, as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday.

