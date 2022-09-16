



The Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L cross-country start times have been released, with a bumper field of 89 starters set to tackle the solid obstacles on David Evans’ track tomorrow (Saturday).

The first horse is set to leave the start box at 11am. Aimee Penny will be pathfinder on the first of her three rides in the CCI4*-L at Blenheim Horse Trials (15 to 18 September), PSH Encore.

The action will be available to watch on a free live-stream and the last horse is set to go cross-country at 5pm. Competitors in the CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses will showjump tomorrow and run across country on Sunday.

The 2022 CCI4*-L course covers a distance of 6,055m, has an optimum time of 10 minutes and 37 seconds and features a new water complex among the 26 numbered fences.

Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country times: find out when the top 10 will start

View the Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L cross-country times in full

