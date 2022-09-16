The Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L cross-country start times have been released, with a bumper field of 89 starters set to tackle the solid obstacles on David Evans’ track tomorrow (Saturday).
The first horse is set to leave the start box at 11am. Aimee Penny will be pathfinder on the first of her three rides in the CCI4*-L at Blenheim Horse Trials (15 to 18 September), PSH Encore.
The action will be available to watch on a free live-stream and the last horse is set to go cross-country at 5pm. Competitors in the CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses will showjump tomorrow and run across country on Sunday.
The 2022 CCI4*-L course covers a distance of 6,055m, has an optimum time of 10 minutes and 37 seconds and features a new water complex among the 26 numbered fences.
Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country times: find out when the top 10 will start
- Gemma Stevens (née Tattersall) and Flash Cooley, 29.7 (10th): 12.05pm
- Sarah Bullimore and Corouet, 27.8 (fourth): 12.31pm
- Lizzie Baugh and B Exclusive, 29.6 (ninth): 12.57pm
- Malin Hansen-Hotopp and Carlitos Quidditch K, 24.6 (overnight leaders): 1.31pm
- Felicity Collins and RSH Contend OR, 29.5 (eighth): 1.42pm
- Dirk Schrade (GER) and Casino 80, 29 (sixth): 1.46pm
- Pippa Funnell and MGH Grafton Street, 26.3 (second): 4.14pm
- Matthew Heath and Askari, 29.3 (seventh): 4.42pm
- Bubby Upton and Jefferson 18, 29 (fifth): 4.38pm
- Gemma Stevens (née Tattersall) and Jalapeno III, 26.3 (second): 4.50pm
View the Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L cross-country times in full
You might also be interested in:
Eventing fans can watch Blenheim live stream for free in new deal
Enjoy 3 Horse & Hound magazines for £3/$3/€3
Old favourites and a new water complex: take a peek at the Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L cross-country course
‘He grows in there’: Pippa Funnell and Gemma Tattersall dazzle the Blenheim judges to spearhead British hopes
‘He’s 16hh on tiptoes’: Piggy March and little grey stallion delight Blenheim judges to set new record
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.