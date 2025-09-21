One horse withdrawn before Blenheim Europeans final trot-up as 41 progress to showjumping





One horse was withdrawn before the Agria Blenheim European Championships final trot-up today (Sunday 21 September).

Italy’s Giovanni Ugolotti did not present Duke Of Champions, owned by Philip Hunt, Jo Preston-Hunt and Joyce Snook. The pair were 32nd overnight after picking up 26 jumping faults and 19.2 time-faults across country yesterday.

As Giovanni was riding as part of the Italian team and one of his fellow teammates was eliminated across country yesterday, this means that the Italians drop from sixth to eighth in the team standings on a score of 1,133.2. This pushes Great Britain up to sixth on 1,059.6 and Belgium up to seventh on 1,109.

Blenheim European Championships final trot-up update

All 41 remaining horses were accepted at the Blenheim European Championships final trot-up, which got underway at 8am in chilly but dry weather. They were presented before the ground jury of Sandy Phillips (GBR), Katrin Eichinger-Kniely (AUT) and Valerie Pride (USA).

Every horse was accepted without being asked to re-present and all looked fresh and well.

The showjumping gets underway at 11am with those placed 41st to 21st jumping in reverse order. There will then be a break, with the top 20 jumping in reverse order from 2pm.

Britain’s Laura Collett leads the way individually aboard London 52 on a score of 26.6, while Germany’s Michael Jung and Fischer Chipmunk FRH are in silver on 28.3. Laura’s teammate, Tom McEwen, is in third on JL Dublin with a score of 33.

The Germans lead the way in the team standings on 113.7, while the Irish team are in silver medal position on 150.7 and the Swiss team in bronze on 161.3.

Be sure to tune into all of the action if you can’t be at Blenheim in person to watch the action unfold.

