Blenheim winner’s turnaround, William Fox-Pitt at HOYS, and a ‘hostile’ centre owner – what the horse world is talking about

1. Happy Boy back on track for Tim Price
Tim Price enjoyed a first Blenheim Horse Trials victory, riding Happy Boy in the CCI4*-L. This was quite the turnaround for the horse who was eliminated for three run-outs at a corner at Cornbury House Horse Trials the previous week.
“That’s often been the way when he’s been on form, where he can get a little tricky and then he’s gone on to do something fun and special,” said Tim. “Don’t get me wrong, I was a little bit worried – it wasn’t just one run out – so we went cross-country schooling at Rosamund Green Farm on Monday and had to go through a few things with him, with some repetition, but I was still a bit dubious.”
Conditions for the showjumping on Sunday were wet. Tim said: “Happy Boy won the world seven-year-old championships at Le Lion when the final phase was held on grass and it was very, very wet and I had that in the back of my head. Based on that, I had to ride him positively and a bit quicker than I normally would, just to give him confidence that he could jump out of the ground.”
2. William Fox-Pitt to judge at HOYS
Eventing megastar William Fox-Pitt will be judging at this year’s Horse of the Year Show (9-13 October). William, who retired from top-level eventing this year, joins Ann Overton-Ablitt and Tissie Reason on the panel, as well as 15 further judges including Colin Tibbey, Simon Reynolds, and Caroline Dale-Leech.
William said: “It’s nice to look at different worlds and horses. I’ve got my own beliefs and preferences, and it’s nice to know what people are interested to hear what I might have to say.”
3. Darren Lee Fretwell ordered to pay over £13,000
An equestrian centre owner who was “extremely abusive and hostile” to Environment Agency (EA) officers trying to inspect his premises has been ordered to pay over £13,000.
Darren Lee Fretwell, of Golden Valley Equestrian Centre and Golden Valley Caravan Park in Alfreton, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 13 September. The 58-year-old admitted two charges of obstruction.
