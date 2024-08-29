Five-star rider back in action two months after spinal surgery from muck trailer fall





Five-star eventer Louise Harwood has returned to three-star action, two months after she suffered serious injuries in a fall from a muck trailer.

Louise was injured on 15 June when she fell while she was emptying a wheelbarrow. She sustained fractures to her skull, ribs and shoulder blade – and some vertebrae, on which she had surgery.

Louise spent 10 days in hospital, and then had to wear a body brace at home while she recovered. On 8 August she returned to hospital for follow-up X-rays and was given the all-clear to return to the saddle.

“I couldn’t ride that day because we didn’t get back from the hospital until quite late, but the next day I rode our little old pony Rolo, who we have on loan for my niece. We had a walk and trot round the school,” Louise told H&H.

“Next I rode my friend Georgie Morgan’s dressage pony, Barlcay, and had my first canter. The joy of being quite small is that I can ride ponies.”

Louise, who has been undergoing rehab at Oaksey House, then started riding her 15-year-old gelding and top ride Native Spirit.

“I know him so well, and he looks after me. I had a jump on him at home, and then we went to Rectory Farm for some British Showjumping. I was bit slow in the first class and came sixth, then I put my foot down and came second in the 1.20m,” said Louise.

“I thought, ‘I’ve survived that, so now I’m ready to do an event’ and I went to Wellington.”

Louise and Native Spirit were 10th in the CCI3*-S, finishing on their 32.5 dressage.

“He was a bit excited in the dressage and we had a couple of mistakes, but he was amazing in the cross-country and we were inside the time,” said Louise.

“It’s good to be back. People said when I went back to the hospital they might tell me that I couldn’t ride, so the worst-case scenarios were bad but I tried to stay positive and get as fit as I could, and it was fine.”

Louise and Native Spirit will next be going to Cornbury (11-15 September), then aiming for Blenheim (19-22 September).

“I’ve got a serious amount of fitness and suppleness still to get back, so that’s what I’ll be working on now,” she said.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympic Games, Burghley, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Games, Burghley, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now