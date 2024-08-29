Five-star rider back in action two months after spinal surgery from muck trailer fall

Five-star eventer Louise Harwood has returned to three-star action, two months after she suffered serious injuries in a fall from a muck trailer.
Louise was injured on 15 June when she fell while she was emptying a wheelbarrow. She sustained fractures to her skull, ribs and shoulder blade – and some vertebrae, on which she had surgery.
Louise spent 10 days in hospital, and then had to wear a body brace at home while she recovered. On 8 August she returned to hospital for follow-up X-rays and was given the all-clear to return to the saddle.
“I couldn’t ride that day because we didn’t get back from the hospital until quite late, but the next day I rode our little old pony Rolo, who we have on loan for my niece. We had a walk and trot round the school,” Louise told H&H.
“Next I rode my friend Georgie Morgan’s dressage pony, Barlcay, and had my first canter. The joy of being quite small is that I can ride ponies.”
Louise, who has been undergoing rehab at Oaksey House, then started riding her 15-year-old gelding and top ride Native Spirit.
“I know him so well, and he looks after me. I had a jump on him at home, and then we went to Rectory Farm for some British Showjumping. I was bit slow in the first class and came sixth, then I put my foot down and came second in the 1.20m,” said Louise.
“I thought, ‘I’ve survived that, so now I’m ready to do an event’ and I went to Wellington.”
Louise and Native Spirit were 10th in the CCI3*-S, finishing on their 32.5 dressage.
“He was a bit excited in the dressage and we had a couple of mistakes, but he was amazing in the cross-country and we were inside the time,” said Louise.
“It’s good to be back. People said when I went back to the hospital they might tell me that I couldn’t ride, so the worst-case scenarios were bad but I tried to stay positive and get as fit as I could, and it was fine.”
Louise and Native Spirit will next be going to Cornbury (11-15 September), then aiming for Blenheim (19-22 September).
“I’ve got a serious amount of fitness and suppleness still to get back, so that’s what I’ll be working on now,” she said.
