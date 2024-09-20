‘Extremely abusive and hostile’: equestrian centre owner in court for obstructing officials





An equestrian centre owner who was “extremely abusive and hostile” to Environment Agency (EA) officers trying to inspect his premises has been ordered to pay over £13,000.

Darren Lee Fretwell, of Golden Valley Equestrian Centre and Golden Valley Caravan Park in Alfreton, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 13 September. The 58-year-old admitted two charges of obstruction.

The court heard that in August 2023, EA officers were told that waste was being tipped on land at the equestrian centre, a livery yard and competition venue.

“On 11 August 2023, an unmarked eight-wheel tipper lorry that had deposited waste on site failed to stop when instructed by an Environment Agency officer,” an EA spokesperson said.

“Fretwell had told the driver not to stop and to drive past the officer.

“During the same visit, Fretwell also refused to permit excavators which were present at Golden Valley Equestrian Centre to scrape back top layers of soil to examine what had been deposited beneath.”

The spokesperson added that on the same date, Fretwell refused to provide waste transfer notes relating to waste brought on site, when asked by an EA officer.

“On 16 August 2023, the Environment Agency officers returned to Golden Valley Equestrian Centre, at the invitation of Fretwell, to conduct a follow-up inspection.” the spokesperson said.

“In the course of the visit, officers considered they needed to visit a neighbouring site also owned by Fretwell. This site is known as Wallis Gorse, and is on Long Lane, Golden Valley. After some resistance to this from Fretwell, the officers visited that site.

“This is where Fretwell again obstructed officers. He refused to provide waste transfer notes or delivery tickets relating to piles of sand containing shredded tyre rubber which were present.

“During visits on both 11 August and 16 August, Fretwell was extremely abusive and hostile towards the officers. On the second visit on 16 August 2023, this behaviour was captured on body-worn video, which was played in court.”

In mitigation, Fretwell said he recognised that his behaviour on both occasions was unacceptable. He was fined £2,239 and ordered to pay costs of £11,272.

The EA spokesperson said: “This behaviour was totally unacceptable. Officers were carrying out their lawful duties to establish whether the site was acting in accordance with environmental regulations.

“Hostile, abusive or obstructive behaviour such as that demonstrated in this case will not deter us from exercising our powers to protect the environment and communities and ensure a level playing field across the industries we regulate.”

Anyone who wants to report an environmental incident should call 0800 807060 or contact Crimestoppers, in confidence, online or by calling 0800 555111.

