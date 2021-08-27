‘He tries his little socks off’: Nicola Wilson leads Blair Castle CCI4*-L after dressage





Nicola Wilson and Erano M head the CCI4*-L after the dressage phase at the Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials (22-25 August).

Nicola and the 12-year-old gelding, owned by Rosemary Search and Lady Milne Coates’, produced a solid test for a score of 29.4. Lauren Innes and Global Fision M sit in second on 30.5, with Holly Richardson and Caraghs Buffet third on 30.6.

Nicola, who has had the ride on “Arnie” since 2016, was pleased with the gelding whom she describes as “inexperienced” at this level.

“There was a few bits and bobs that I could feel throughout the test that weren’t quite right, but on the whole he was super and felt very secure,” she told H&H.

“He did his first four-star long at Bicton (9-13 June) and went beautifully. Following that he’s felt more established than he did a few months back.”

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s cross-country (Saturday 28 August), Nicola – who was named today on Britain’s European Eventing Championships squad with JL Dublin – said “there’s an awful lot” to jump.

“Arnie is a really fun horse who is light on his feet. He’s a brave little horse and he usually tries his little socks off. We’re looking forward to tomorrow and seeing how the day goes,” she said.

“My owners and I love coming to Blair, it’s very special to us and we look forward to getting round the cross-country and hopefully having a bit of fun.”

Erano M is one of Nicola’s three rides at Blair. Following the dressage she is also fourth on Coolparks Sarco in the CCI4*-S and sixth in the CCI3*-L with Caunton Well Connected.

“The three horses I have here this year, they’re not used to this atmosphere. This is by far their biggest occasion so far and it’s just great for them to practise,” she said.

“I’m just thrilled all three of them have gone in and done solid tests. There’s always lots to work on, but they’ve been confident and nice tests. It’s lovely for theses horses to experience the atmosphere and having all the crowds again having not had them for 18 months now. It’s special for us all.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.